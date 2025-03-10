Spring Baking Championship Recap for 3/10/2025

-Spring Baking Championship opens with 13 new contestants ready to make the best desserts of their lives in hopes of winning $25,000.

-The first challenge is to make a flowery dessert that shows off their personality. The winner will get a basket with a special advantage.

-Jon’Nae, aka Chef Jay, is making a coconut mango cake, which represents her Miami roots. She also chooses peonies since they are fitting for her personality.

-Priya is making a cherry blossom themed dessert made of black forest cake and cherry mousse.

-Kareem was raised by his grandfather, who taught him about baking and inspired him to become who he is today. He is making a tulip with an ice cream flavored Paris-Brest with vanilla and strawberry filling. It will have a carnival basketball game theme.

-Lauren was inspired to cook and bake by her grandmother. Her cherry blossom bake is going to be made of a butter tahini blondie with a cherry shell.

-Julian is making a daisy inspired dessert with coconut pound cake with tres leches, lime and mango.

-Jon’Nae’s eggs are too cold, and she must start over. She hopes she can finish in time.

-Corey is making a purple cosmo PB&J tart in honor of his grandma.

-Jamie makes plumerias out of a deconstructed pavlova in mango and vanilla flavors.

-Raveena makes a rose themed kulfi flavored tiramisu.

-Kari chooses the lotus flower to represent her recovery. She makes a strawberry shortcake with lemon pound cake.

-Lisa is making lavender lemon meringue tarts with the lavender flower.

-Paul is making a daisy themed pavlova for his daughter, who loves daisies.

-Lauren’s flowers are in blobs, so she has to redirect her design.

-Mary Frances makes a lemon raspberry dessert with a tulip decoration.

-Stacy is making a pineapple upside down cake with a quince flower theme. She loses track of time and hopes to finish in time.

-Before long, it is time for the desserts to be judged by Kardea Brown, Jesse Palmer Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman.

-Priya wins the challenge! She gets the first basket, which gives her a five-minute head start on the next bake.

-The bakers will have to make 3D spring honey pies with different flavored honey in two and a half hours.

-Priya gets a head start and grabs her favorite ingredients. She has sage honey for her bake.

-Everyone else grabs their honey and ingredients.

-Kareem makes a morning thyme morning pie with cream and coffee flavors. Honey will be used in place of some of the sugar.

-Priya makes a hot toddy pie with honey rum flavoring.

-Jon’Nae had lavender flavored honey and makes a honey banana cream pie.

-Jamie makes a strawberry cream pie flavored with orange blossom flavored honey.

-Stacy has buckwheat honey and makes a honey custard pie.

-Corey makes a honey bourbon pecan pie with orange blossom honey.

-Julian makes a honey almond pie.

-Kari makes a wildflower honey chocolate pie.

-Lisa makes an apple pie with apple blossom honey.

-Everyone seems to be making honeycomb candy to make the pies 3D.

-Lauren makes a sage honey banana cream pie. Her honeycomb will be half plain and half chocolate covered.

-Raveena has apple blossom honey, so she makes a blueberry pie with it.

-Mary Frances makes a peach mango pie with lavender honey.

-Everyone seems to have problems with their 3D candies. Jamie makes white chocolate clay bees, while Kareem works the best he can with the honeycomb he made.

-Before time is up and the judges taste and give the pros and cons of each pie.

-Kari and Julian are the top two bakers, with Kari winning. They are both safe.

-Jamie and Kareem are in the bottom two.

-In an unexpected twist, Lauren has withdrawn, so neither of them are going home.

-I hope Lauren is okay!

-More next week, stay tuned.

