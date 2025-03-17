Revry: Late Breaking News

Established in 2009, OML (formerly “One More Lesbian”), began with a simple mission: to become a hub for lesbian members of the LGBTQ+ community seeking visual representation in the media and to allow access to the extremely hard to find content on one platform. By 2020, OML has amassed millions of visitors to its platform and proud to serve over a half million YouTube subscribers, curating not only lesbian content, but quality content for a broader queer audience, inclusive of all female and gender-expansive viewers. “Creating a ‘radically inclusive’ global network has always been in our DNA given the makeup of our women-led, majority queer and POC founding team,” said LaShawn McGhee, Revry’s veteran and lesbian-identifying Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder. “This new queer womxn-focused partnership with OML–a tentpole brand for the lesbian and queer female communities–is an exciting expansion of our mission to meaningfully create a place of belonging for everyone in our community. I’m overjoyed to offer a free, living and breathing space for queer female stories to be seen across the world. And launching the first queer female live TV channel is just the beginning–we’re excited to explore a long-lasting future with OML.” OML on Revry launches with the brand new Original Series: the hysterical “socially distant” comedy, Dating ‘In’ Place–a series that follows two young women dating and falling in love during a global pandemic. Other popular launch titles for the OML on Revry channel will include: Crazy Bitches, staring Candis Cayne, Guinevere Turner and Cathy Debuono; the paranormal sci-fi drama, Passage, staring Nicole Pacent and Shannan Leigh Reeve; all three seasons of Gal Pals, the series dubbed as The L Word for the Broad Citygeneration and Girls Like Magic, directed by Eastsiders’ Kit Williamson. OML on Revry ( watch.revry.tv/OML ) will launch October 29, 2020. Dating ‘In’ Place premieres November 1, 2020.