Real Housewives of Potomac Episode 13 Titled “No Shows and Show Downs”

The episode begins with Giselle Bryant ring shopping with Robyn’s husband, Juan Dixson for a proposal ring. Robyn requested a Morganite stone and claims it means “eternal love”. After doing some research I discovered that Morganite is a

glassy pink gemstone that is connected with the soul, the heart, and love. Wearing this stone will bestow one with a healing energy, compassion, joy, confidence, inner strength, and unconditional love.

Not

exactly

the same, but I see the connection.