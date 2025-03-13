Nikki Glaser to Host 2026 Golden Globes

Today, CBS and the Golden Globes® announced that acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY® and Emmy®-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is set to return as host of the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, the first major awards show of the season, airing January 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” said Glaser. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.

On Jan. 5, Glaser made history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo. She received unanimous praise from audiences worldwide and rave reviews from critics hailing her memorable performance as “victorious.” Named “Comedian of the Year” by the New York Times and known for her razor-sharp wit and humor, Glaser’s shockingly honest, no-holds barred style has solidified her as one of the funniest voices in comedy today. Previously, Glaser headlined her first critically acclaimed HBO comedy special “Good Clean Filth” in 2022, and earned a Writers Guild Award as well as Emmy, GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die,” which set the record for both the best premiere night for an HBO comedy special in more than two years and for the #1 largest streaming audience for a comedy special in HBO Max/Max history. In 2021, Glaser launched “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” for iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP). She currently hosts and executive produces “Lovers and Liars,” the spinoff of the hit HBO Max and CW reality dating series “FBoy Island,” which Glaser hosted and executive produced for three seasons. Glaser recently wrapped her global THE GOOD GIRL stand-up tour and is currently on her ALIVE AND UNWELL tour across the U.S., Canada and Australia through October 2025.

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

