NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

Grab your apron! NBC News TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Natalie Morales will host TODAY Talks Turkey, a special dedicated to bringing viewers tasty and trendy tips this Thanksgiving season, all to benefit Feeding America. Tune in tomorrow at 9am ET, exclusively on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s new streaming channel.

On the day before Thanksgiving, more than 15 renown chefs and celebrities will answer viewer questions live about the holiday meal and share their top turkey tips, dessert recipes, side dish secrets and last-minute kitchen hacks to help everyone celebrate a happy holiday season.

The full list of celebrities and chefs joining the special include:

Camila Alves McConaughey

Karen Akunowicz

Karamo Brown

Bobby Flay

Alex Guarnaschelli

Connie “Lovely” Jackson

Judy Joo

Vanessa Lachey

Dzung Lewis

Mario Lopez

Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

Alejandra Ramos

Tiffani Amber Theissen

Dr. John Torres

Andrew Zimmern

In a time when the pandemic is making it difficult to host for the holidays, TODAY Talks Turkey will offer unique ways to entertain the kids, all while staying safe, healthy and capturing the spirit of the holiday season. Plus, on Thanksgiving, we often say why we are grateful during the holidays. Today Talks Turkey is giving viewers the opportunity to share that thanks by helping those struggling in these challenging times. A QR code throughout the three-hour show will offer information on how to fight food insecurity through Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

This exclusive special on TODAY All Day follows the success of additional special programming on the streaming service, including Rokerthon, Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin, Coronavirus and the Classroom town hall, the travel series Incredible World and more.

Be sure to tune in to TODAY All Day at 9am ET tomorrow (Wednesday, November 25) on Peacock, TODAY.com/allday and Xumo.