Master Distiller Returns Tomorrow

America’s favorite and only spirits-making competition show is back and boozier than ever with an all new season of Discovery’s MASTER DISTILLER. Three competitors, three judges, and one winning spirit. Facing all new challenges – from distilling navy-strength rum and vodka, to creating George Washington’s famous rye recipe – the best legal and outlaw distillers from across the country will go head-to-head in the ultimate booze-making competition to see who has the chops to walk away a MASTER DISTILLER.

An all new season of MASTER DISTILLER premieres Tuesday, December 29 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery , following a special holiday showdown episode on Tuesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

Across the country, distillers operating both on the legal side as well as in the shadows and beyond the reach of the law carry on a centuries-old tradition. Each from a unique background and with a specific specialty, these diverse distillers will come together to compete and earn their place in the liquor hall of fame. Judged by legendary moonshiners, Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s MOONSHINERS, as well as appearances from some familiar faces as guest judges, three competitors will faceoff each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit, including gin, peach brandy, absinthe, Navy strength rum, and more.

In addition to completing the various challenges, these distillers will need to prove their knowledge for the craft by putting their creative skills to the test each week as they convert raw local ingredients into authentic, handcrafted spirits that will knock the socks off of even the most seasoned of MOONSHINERS. With backgrounds that range from learning the traditional outlaw ways in the backwoods of West Virginia, to discovering how beer was brewed in West Africa, to bartenders and mixologists finding their niche at renowned legal distilleries, these vastly different contestants each have the same goal in mind – claiming the prize of MASTER DISTILLER.

MASTER DISTILLER is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.