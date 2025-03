March Madness 2025 Schedule

Here is the 2025 March Madness schedule, as per the NCAA.

Tuesday, March 18 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

(16) Alabama State vs. (16) Saint Francis, 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(11) San Diego State vs. (11) North Carolina, 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 19 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

(16) American University vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s, 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(11) Texas vs. (11) Xavier, 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Thursday, March 20 (First Round/Round of 64)

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(2) St. John’s vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. | CBS

(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. | TBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)

(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS

(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT

(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS

(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s/American, 2:50 p.m. | CBS

(7) Saint Mary’s vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV

(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina/San Diego State, 4:05 p.m. | TNT

(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS

(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS

(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS

(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT

(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. | TNT

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS

(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV

Saturday, March 22 (Second Round/Round of 32)

TBA

Sunday, March 23 (Second Round/Round of 32)

TBA

Thursday, March 27 (Sweet 16)

TBA

Friday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

TBA

Saturday, March 29 (Elite Eight)

TBA

Sunday, March 30 (Elite Eight)

TBA

Saturday, April 5 (Final Four in San Antonio)

6:09 p.m. on CBS

8:49 p.m. on CBS

Monday, April 7 (National championship game in San Antonio)

8:50 p.m. on CBS