Lifetime Starts Fall in A Cheer-Ful Way

Lifetime tumbles into action this fall and delivers six dynamic new movies centered around the villainous side of cheerleading in the Fear the Cheer movie stunt, premiering every Saturday and Sunday beginning October 3rd through October 18th at 8pm EST/PST. Flips and somersaults are in order for the premieres of Dying to Be a Cheerleader, Cheer Squad Secrets, Cheer Camp Killer, Cheerleader Abduction, The Wrong Cheerleader Coach featuring Vivica A. Fox and Tara Reid, and concluding with Who is Killing the Cheerleaders? Last year, Lifetime’s fall 2019 Cheer! Rally! Kill! movie stunt reached 9.8m total viewers in their premiere telecasts, and Lifetime is eager to bring the cheers and screams again in 2020

.

Continuing its celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Lifetime Original Movie, Lifetime brings the spirit early with re-airings of classic Lifetime cheerleading movies from September 26th to 27th, including The Wrong Cheerleader, The Cheerleader Murders, Undercover Cheerleader, and Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal.

Full schedule and descriptions:

WARM-UP WITH CLASSIC LIFETIME CHEERLEADER MOVIES

The Wrong Cheerleader

September 26th at 8pm EST/PST

The Cheerleader Murders

September 26th at 10pm EST/PST

Undercover Cheerleader

September 27th at 8pm EST/PST

Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal

September 27th at 10pm EST/PST

FEAR THE CHEER PREMIERE MOVIE LINE-UP TAKING THE MAIN STAGE

DYING TO BE A CHEERLEADER

October 3rd at 8pm EST/PST

After her mother’s untimely death, Darcy (Dominique Booth, Boogeyman Pop) moves in with her aunt Cassandra (Ashlynn Yennie, Submission) for a fresh start. On her first day at her new school, Darcy is mesmerized by The Amazons, the school’s cheer squad led by Taylor (Kalen Bull, The Wrong Cheerleader) and April (Nicolette Langley, Beware of Mom) and decides to try out. But when one of the cheerleaders on the team is found dead in the gym showers, Darcy finds herself as the main suspect. Dying to Be a Cheerleader is produced by MarVista Entertainment.

CHEER SQUAD SECRETS

October 4th at 8pm EST/PST

Kelly (Margaret Anne Florence, Sun Records) helps her daughter Amelie (Karis Cameron, BH90210) become captain of the cheerleading squad only to discover that someone is giving her daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up. Cheer Squad Secrets is produced by Reel One Entertainment.

CHEER CAMP KILLER

October 10th at 8pm EST/PST

When Sophia (Mariah Robinson, Our Dream Christmas) gets into an exclusive cheer camp with her best friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski, Power Rangers Beast Morphers), she’s ecstatic to show off her skills. Camp queen bee Victoria (Sydney Malakeh, The Wrong Stepfather) and her overbearing mother, Beth (Andrea Bogart, General Hospital), do not take kindly to a newcomer taking her spotlight, so they launch a dangerous plan to get their rival out of the way. Cheer Camp Killer is produced by HYBRID.

CHEERLEADER ABDUCTION

October 11th at 8pm EST/PST

Olivia (Jerni Stewart, Burden of Truth) has always been the golden girl with model good looks, a 4.0 GPA, and the captain spot on her high school cheerleading squad. When she finds out that she is pregnant, Olivia decides she has to hide her pregnancy at all costs to save her reputation and avoid ruining her mother Trish’s (Kristen Harris, Before Anything You Say) gubernatorial campaign. An underground adoption ring seems to offer the help that she needs, but when Olivia goes missing, Trish must drop everything to find her daughter and grandchild before it’s too late. Cheerleader Abduction is produced by MarVista Entertainment.

THE WRONG CHEERLEADER COACH

October 17th at 8pm EST/PST

When Jon (Corin Nemec, The Wrong Stepfather) and his daughter Hanna (Madi Burton, Girls & Boys) move from Chicago to California to start a new life after the passing of his wife, they are delighted when the head cheerleader coach, Ms. Burke (Vivica A. Fox, Independence Day), invites Hanna to join the squad. When the new assistant coach, Devan (Johanna Liauw, Quarantine Leap), offers private cheer lessons, it turns out that she is interested in more than helping Hanna with her sights set on Jon and will stop at nothing to get what she wants. The Wrong Cheerleader Coach also stars Tara Reid (American Pie) and is produced by HYBRID and Vivica A. Fox.

WHO IS KILLING THE CHEERLEADERS?

October 18th at 8pm EST/PST

Ellie (Ella Cannon, iZombie), a former cheerleader, returns to her high school as a teacher ten years after she was nearly killed in a series of brutal slayings on the squad. When the attacks start up again shortly after her arrival, she must find the killer before they get to her first.

