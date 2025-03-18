Leverage 2 Social Media Roundup: 11/9/2020

More sneak peeks of the Leverage 2 set during what I’m dubbing “The Renaissance (Fair) Job”.

Most of the peeks came from Beth Riesgraf who plays the thief “Parker”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLJY3gJFIB/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLuj_IJOl1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHNaN_jJnb4/

Executive Producer Dean Devil gave a little preview.

And Gina Bellman, who plays “Sophie Devereaux” gave us a taste of one of her costumes, which I have dubbed ‘The Queen’.

Another pretty set photo from newcomer Noah Wyle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQPByLDNXq/

I’m curious as to what happened before this photo was taken. But I’ll have to take Riesgraf’s word that everything is fine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQhPDpJrFt/

Riesgraf and Christian Kane also shared this via Instastories (I snagged it before it disappeared)

Leverage 2.0, like the original series, follows a group of reformed crooks as they steal from corrupt businessmen and wealthy criminals. The reboot stars four of the five original cast including Bellman and Riesgraf. Kane is back as hitter “Eliot Spencer” while Aldis Hodge is playing “Alec Hardison” as filming with his other show “City on a Hill” allows. New cast members include Wyle playing “Harry Wilson” (The Librarians), a corporate lawyer who has realized he’s been on the wrong side of the table, and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) as “Breanna Casey” Hardison’s tech genius little sister.

The show will air on IMDBtv in 2021.