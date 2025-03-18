Lego Masters Returns to Fox!

Hit competition series LEGO® MASTERS has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. Season Two of LEGO MASTERS will premiere in 2021 on FOX and Will Arnett will return as producer and host.

“LEGO MASTERS raised the bar for all competition series, wowing fans with its wildly creative builds,” said Wade. “Add to that our insanely dynamic host, Will Arnett, and it’s just a great hour of family-friendly fun. We can’t wait to see this new batch of LEGO contestants attempt to master Season Two’s even bigger and better challenges, brick by brick.”

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the fun with this next block of shows,” said Arnett. “To say that these LEGO puns write themselves takes away from the work I’ve done over the last two and a half minutes.”

Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.

Season Two will feature even more talented contestants and even bigger LEGO challenges than ever before, putting their LEGO-building skills to the ultimate test. The first LEGO MASTERS trophy was awarded to newlyweds Tyler and Amy Clites of Bradenton, FL, in an incredibly competitive season finale episode this April.

After the cameras stopped rolling, LEGO MASTERS and Will Arnett worked with non-profit organization Merging Vets and Players (MVP), a charity founded in 2015 by FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer and former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawk Nate Boyer, which empowers combat veterans and former professional athletes by creating a supportive community for them after the uniform comes off. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person MVP events were no longer possible, and many veterans turned to LEGO building as a way to cope. Together, LEGO MASTERS and Will Arnett provided hundreds of LEGO sets to MVP with the hope of helping spark creativity and bringing joy during a challenging time. Learn more about MVP from Will and Jay in this video: https://youtu.be/6pbs9gtYvb0

LEGO MASTERS was the #1 new entertainment program last season among Adults 18-49 and the #1 new reality series among Total Viewers. It was also the season’s #1 Co-Viewed Broadcast Entertainment Program, with 31% of Adults 18-49 watching the show with a child or teen. The series ranked among the season’s top 5 reality series overall among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. LEGO MASTERS has a Total Multiplatform average of 9.7 million Total Viewers to-date, up +177% from its Live + Same Day average – achieving FOX’s highest lift from Same Day for a reality series this season.

LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from The LEGO Group. Executive producers include showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Christina Oh from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

LEGO MASTERS is now casting! If you’re a future LEGO Master, apply online now at https://www.legomasters.tv!

Viewers can catch up on the first season of LEGO MASTERS On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu, as well as FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.