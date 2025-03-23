ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for 12/3/2020

The episode opens with Adult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) talking about summer vacation in a voiceover while Young Sheldon ((Iain Armitage) and Missy (Raegan Revford) look forward to going to stamp and bible camp, respectively. Mary (Zoe Perry) makes a stamp of approval pun about Sheldon’s excitement when Missy begins picking on him.

However, when he arrives, he is told it is canceled due to lack of interest. He has no idea how this could happen. Now he has to go to bible camp with Missy, much to her delight.

When they arrive, Mary points out that it is a space theme. Sheldon says Jesus was a carpenter, not a fuel it. Missy goes to get donut holes.

Sheldon asks to stay in the car, but Mary refuses to let him, even though he says he can crack the window. Paige (McKenna Grace) then comes up to say hi. Mary says they can bond over not wanting to be there and goes to talk to Paige’s mom.

Paige says she is there because she got caught with cigarettes. Sheldon wonders why she would smoke and she says it was to look older, causing him to compare her to his MeeMaw. He says he is there because stamp club was canceled, proving there is no God.

Georgie (Montana Jordan) comes home, excited to tell George (Lance Barber)about his new car. George thinks he got a Mustang, but it turns out Georgie saw something else that caught his eye…a van. George says no because it is a motel room on wheels. The two argue over why he should have it.

Billy (Wyatt McClure) and Missy make lanyards. Billy is eating licorice, saying it tastes like plastic. Missy says it is plastic, but he says it is candy.

Paige is putting on lipstick, which she is not allowed to wear. Sheldon asks her why and she says she is having a textbook reaction to her parents’ divorce. Sheldon begins to ask more questions, but is interrupted by Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) gathering the kids around to begin camp. Pastor Jeff asks if they have space for Jesus in their hearts, only to be met by silence. Sheldon makes a snarky comment, to Paige’s approval. He says she is not the only rebel. Pastor Jeff wonders why Sheldon is not at stamp camp.

Georgie and George continue to argue over the van until Georgie says he will live in it. George says it was only a matter of time until he was living in a van, with Georgie saying Scooby Doo lived in a van and turned out fine.

At camp, Pastor Jeff sings, with Missy making current song requests. Mary is told to ring the bell and it becomes time for trivia for prizes. Billy names dwarfs instead of apostles. Sheldon and Paige continue to be snarky….until they decide to compete for trivia.

On the way home, Mary says that Sheldon will have more fun if he participated, and he says he will because he and Paige are competing in Bible trivia.

Georgie brings his girlfriend in the van and tries to point out the good parts of it, including a mini fridge, bed and being able to go anywhere. However, it just grosses her out.

Mary is shocked George is making him live in the van. George doesn’t think he can last one night, but Mary points out how gross his room is. Sheldon walks in reading the Bible. George says at least Missy is normal.

Georgie goes in to use the bathroom, but is kicked out. He tries to go to MeeMaw’s (Annie Potts), but George calls and says he isn’t allowed to use her bathroom either. She tells him to use the bucket out back.

Later on, Mary brings him dinner and tried to talk some sense into him. Georgie tries to stand his ground, with Mary giving up.

Sheldon tries to have Missy test him on the Bible and hand raising technique, with them getting into a conversation about God, heaven and hell.

That night, the mouse scares Georgie and wakes up his parents. George says it isn’t his problem and goes back to sleep.

At bible camp, Sheldon promises to beat Paige in Bible trivia confusing her and having Missy tell her to hit him. Pastor Jeff begins trivia, with Sheldon answering questions and Paige not caring. He wonders why and she says it is fun watching him get upset.

George goes to talk to Georgie, who refusing to give up the van. George reminds him he has work and laughs when the van won’t start.

Sheldon continues to annoy Paige for thinking it’s fun to irritate him.

Dale(Craig T Nelson) walks into his office when Georgie comes out after washing up. He explains why and Dale says he had a similar vehicle, leading him to get married so young. Georgie is confused and Dale tells him to get dressed.

Sheldon continues to irritate Paige, but she says there are things way worse in her life, referring to her parents getting divorced. He says that she probably thinks it is all her fault and her family is torn apart, causing her to punch him and Missy to gloat on the way home.

The episode ends with Georgie truing to pick up his girlfriend but her dad refusing when he sees the inside of the car. He then tells George he is returning it.