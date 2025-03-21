TV News

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 24, 2020 @ 4:40 pm

HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS is a thorough examination of the infamous UFO cult through the eyes of its former members and loved ones. What started in 1975 with the disappearance of 20 people from a small town in Oregon ended in 1997 with the largest suicide on US soil and changed the face of modern new age religion forever. This four-part docuseries uses never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to explore the infamous UFO cult that shocked the nation with their out-of-this-world beliefs.

A native Virginian living in Los Angeles, Clay Tweel is a documentary director/producer/editor with a passion for telling great character based stories. HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS is the latest project from this veteran documentary filmmaker and will be released as a 4-part doc series on HBO Max. Clay’s previous works include MAKE BELIEVE, PRINT THE LEGEND, FINDERS KEEPERS, OUT OF OMAHA and GLEASON – the last of which was shortlisted for an Academy Award and named one of the 5 Best Documentaries of 2016 by the National Board of Review. Most recently, Clay executive produced and directed all six episodes of THE INNOCENT MAN, a true crime doc series of Netflix based on Josh Grisham’s only non-fiction book.
At the root of all of Clay’s projects is a quest to discover the “why” behind the seemingly unbelievable. With a genuine compassion, Clay unpacks these sensitive stories and brings viewers into a previously inaccessible world. Clay’s latest project, HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS, explores the journey of the titular Heaven’s Gate cult from its inception to it’s tragic end through archival footage and interviews with ex-members and their families. This riveting doc series is coming to HBO Max on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
HEAVEN’S GATE: THE CULT OF CULTS is a Max Original produced by CNN and Campfire. Directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel (“Gleason”), the docuseries is also executive produced by Campfire CEO Ross Dinerstein (“The Innocent Man”) and Shannon Riggs, with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney and Erik Diehn executive producing for the digital media company Stitcher (“Heaven’s Gate” podcast, “Sold in America” podcast).
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  In Pursuit with John Walsh Announces Return Date and Specials

Related posts:

Video Preview: Gotham’s Final Season Premiere The Masked Singer Video Preview Gone Preview For 4/3/19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *