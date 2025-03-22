Previews What to Watch

Gordon Ramsay Gets New Show on Fox

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on December 1, 2020 @ 10:48 pm

Premiering Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on FOX, the all-new two-hour special GORDON RAMSAY’S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP follows award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay as he gets out of the kitchen and hits the road with his best friends, chef Gino D’Acampo and maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix. They travel across the Western United States by RV on a road trip of a lifetime. Enjoying the sights, adventures and hidden culinary gems of Arizona, California, Nevada and more, they compete in exciting challenges, such as dune buggy racing, spear fishing and a cattle roundup. Their ego-bashing antics showcase a hilarious bromance and a side of Gordon that audiences have never seen before. GORDON RAMSAY’S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP is produced by Studio Ramsay.

