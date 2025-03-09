Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for McAllister Auto Loves the Ladies

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage opens with Georgie having Mandy smell his shirt, but she refuses. She thinks that if he has to smell it, then it needs to be washed. He asks her to stop at the hardware store when she is out, but she says she hates going because she is treated like an idiot and hit on.

Georgie says he has the opposite experience, and she implies it is because he is a man. He argues that he gets different treatment at the park with CeeCee because he is treated like a hero dad and hit on.

At the shop, Georgie helps a man who has a pink glittery keychain. Georgie asks about it and the man says it is his wife’s car. He asks why his wife doesn’t come and the man says she isn’t comfortable, leading to Georgie trying to talk the place up and say it is welcoming for the ladies.

Jim walks in and asks if he wants to know. Georgie explains that he wants the shop to be welcoming for the ladies, but Jim and Ruben talk about how women aren’t into this kind of stuff.

Georgie and Ruben read Cosmo to better understand women. Georgie reads a list of tips for world class lovers when Jim walks in….just as they talk about licking and biting. Ruben wants to know the answers, but Jim sends him back to work, only to have Georgie tell him the answer.

At dinner that night, Georgie talks about making the shop more feminine. Mandy asks him if he talked to an actual woman for what to do, leading to her and Audrey sharing ideas on what to do and Jim yelling at Georgie for spending twelve dollars on a candle.

Georgie suggests Audrey work there and she immediately agrees and says the first order of business is cleaning the bathroom. Jim says that he will have to get a toilet seat too.

That night, Mandy and Georgie talk about Audrey working at the shop and how Georgie should not turn up the heat too fast, so to speak….comparing it to boiling a frog. Georgie doesn’t like this analogy and says he had a stuffed frog growing up.

Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey talk about working together, both of them pretending to be happy about it.

The next day, Audrey shows up to work, leading Ruben to think Georgie is being phased out. Jim says no one is going anywhere.

Georgie shows Audrey the flavored creamers and is confused when she opts for half and half, leading to her explaining what it is. She then has him go buy a mop and toilet seat…and tells him to hurry.

At the house, Connor is making music with the dishwasher sound. Mandy thinks he is on drugs, but he says he only takes a multivitamin. She asks if he snorts it while he continues to make his music with Maytag.

Audrey and Georgie get along and are thrilled when the mailwoman likes the new look and music. Jim says she is not a customer so it doesn’t count.

Audrey, Jim and Georgie come home, with Audrey offering ideas for a Mother’s Day sale. Jim thinks this will cause them to lose money, but Georgie thinks this and other holiday sales can work on their favor.

Mandy is surprised they all got along and says Connor ordered pizza for dinner. Jim goes to check on Connor, who then orders the pizza he said was on the way.

Audrey wants to paint the outside of the shop, so Georgie volunteers himself and Ruben to do it, causing the men to debate.

Mandy and Jim watch a movie together and bond over the fact that Georgie and Audrey are getting along. They know Audrey will take her anger out on someone else and wonder if it will be Mary. Connor comes in and tells them to keep it down as he records the toaster. They wonder if she will yell at Connor and then say it is never Connor.

The next day, Audrey offers to get lunch and says she is in the mood for Greek food. Jim wants a meatball sub, but is outvoted by Ruben and Georgie. She says she will get some food for everyone. After she leaves, Jim tells Georgie to stop being all buddy-buddy with Audrey. He goes to walk away and slips on the clean floor.

At dinner that night, Audrey shares more ideas for the shop, but it just causes everyone to fight. The doorbell rings and Mandy goes to get it, only to see Connor ringing the bell for more music. Audrey storms off and yells at Connor, much to Mandy’s delight.

Mandy and Georgie talk about the fight as they get ready for bed, She tells him she told him this was going to happen and makes him rub her feet. He recalls doing this when she was pregnant, but she tells him to shut up and rub.

Georgie goes to apologize to Audrey and Jim, who tell him this happens because it is marriage. Jim tells him to go to bed.

After he is gone, Jim asks Audrey if she thinks Georgie heard them doing it, but she says no. They kiss and make up.

Connor plays his Sounds of the House song for Mandy, who quite likes it, especially since CeeCee is crying. She agrees it is great.

Audrey decides to go home and spend more time with CeeCee. Jim thinks some of her changes are good, but has Georgie and Ruben clean up as the episode comes to a close.

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]