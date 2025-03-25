Fox Announces New Schedule for January 3

FOX is announcing changes to its Sunday, January 3 lineup following the NFL ON FOX Doubleheader – new animated comedy THE GREAT NORTH will now have a special preview at 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT, following the series premiere of CALL ME KAT at 8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT. The ninth and final season premiere of LAST MAN STANDING will now air at 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT, following an all-new episode of THE SIMPSONS at a special time, 9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT.

New comedy CALL ME KAT, starring Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), and executive-produced by Bialik, Emmy Award-nominated producer Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Boys in the Band”) and Darlene Hunt (“The Big C”), will have a special series premiere Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), following the NFL ON FOX doubleheader. The series then makes its time period premiere with an all-new episode Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT). Based on the BBC UK original series “Miranda,” CALL ME KAT stars Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. It was expected of KAT (Bialik) to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she’s still single – and totally fine with it. Of course, Kat’s mother, SHEILA (Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz, “Mike & Molly,” “Sisters”), views her daughter’s single-hood as her own personal failure, but Kat remains determined to live a fulfilling life, and charts her own course to happiness. Working alongside Kat at the café are RANDI (Kyla Pratt, “One on One”), a confident millennial and self-proclaimed “non” cat person; and PHIL (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan, “The Cool Kids,” “Will & Grace”), who recently broke up with his longtime partner. Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans may begin to veer off-course, when her former crush and good friend, MAX (Cheyenne Jackson, “American Horror Story,” “30 Rock”), returns to town and takes a job as a bartender at the piano bar across the street, working with his friend, CARTER (Julian Gant, “Good Girls”). CALL ME KAT is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Darlene Hunt is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) and Beth McCarthy-Miller also serve as executive producers. McCarthy-Miller directed the series premiere.

THE GREAT NORTH will now have a special preview on Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), ahead of its series premiere on Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), as part of the ANIMATION DOMINATION lineup. The new animated comedy follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman, “Parks and Recreation,” “Making It”), does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate, BOB’S BURGERS), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, WOLF (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth”); his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan, “The Daily Show”); Judy’s middle brother, HAM (Paul Rust, “Love”); and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla, “A Simple Favor”). While the children’s mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights. The series, which already has been renewed for a second season, was created, written and executive-produced by BOB’S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (“Regular Show”). The Molyneux sisters serve as showrunners. BOB’S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

On an all-new THE SIMPSONS airing at a special time (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT), Dan Aykroyd (“Ghostbusters” franchise) and Bob Balaban (“The Politician”) guest-voice in the “The Dad-Feelings Limited” episode, in which the awesome origin story of Comic Book Guy (Hank Azaria) is revealed, as he and his wife, Kumiko (Jenny Yokobori), debate having a baby. The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS burst into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Entering its ninth and final season, hit comedy LAST MAN STANDING will now have a special season premiere Sunday, Jan. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). LAST MAN STANDING makes its time period premiere with an all-new episode Thursday, Jan. 7 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). The series stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out in a home dominated by women. The series also stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu and Hector Elizondo. After the events of the eighth season finale, during which Kristin (Fuller) went into labor with her baby daughter, while Mandy (McCook) was pregnant with her first child, the series will jump ahead into the near future, when Mike and his wife, Vanessa (Travis), will contemplate their own future, including Mike’s imminent retirement from his lifelong job at Outdoor Man – and who could be his successor. LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Pat Bullard, Mike Teverbaugh, Linda Teverbaugh and John Amodeo are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series’ showrunner.

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Feb. 14 on FOX with all-new episodes of BLESS THE HARTS (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT), THE SIMPSONS (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), THE GREAT NORTH (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), BOB’S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). The evening kicks off with the series premiere of all-new trivia game show CHERRIES WILD (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT), hosted by Jason Biggs.

