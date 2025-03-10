Dr Pimple Popper Spinoff to Air on Lifetime

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 10, 2025) – Lifetime sets all-new series with the “pop”-ular dermatologist in Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out coming Mondays at 10p/9c beginning April 21 , following new episodes of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, returns with more bursts, oozes, and pops only on Lifetime. For the first time, Dr. Lee will be inviting several proteges, the next generation of dermatologists, into the operating room with her to pass on her unique knowledge and skill set.

“I cannot wait to share with the Lifetime audience the transformations of some of my patients and their journey before, during and after their procedures,” Dr. Lee remarks. “Additionally, I can’t wait for people to meet some of the new doctors who will be joining me as we help people throughout this season.”

Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the most famous dermatological surgeon in the world and an internationally beloved personality. She has dedicated her life to sharing her incredible skills with her huge audience, as she helps hundreds of suffering patients who are unable or unwilling to find treatment for their painful, oozing cysts, fatty tumors, and infinitely complex, life-affecting dermatological issues. Now, Dr. Lee is ready to take her practice to the next level. The doctor has made modern additions to her main office which include an entire new wing of patient rooms, and many new staff and doctors. For the first time, Dr. Lee will also be providing intimate self-shot footage of her life outside the office.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out is produced by Invent TV in association with A+E Factual Studios™ and Not Hurting You Productions with Sergio Alfaro, Jason Graham, Scott Cooper, Sandra Lee and Jeffrey Rebish serving as executive producers. Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

###

Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]