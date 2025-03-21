Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/23/2020: Who Won Season 29?
Originally posted on November 23, 2020 @ 10:18 pm
Tonight is the finale for ABC’s Dancing With The Stars season 29. It is down to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. One of these couples will bring home the Mirror Ball Trophy, with a 3/4 chance of a pro winning for the first time.
Tyra Banks hosts, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.
After a socially distanced group dance, we get down to business.
Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Argentine Tango
Sammi: That was even better than the last time. Everything was perfect from the technique to the passion to the chemistry. Incredible all around.
Derek: It was a beautiful performance.
Bruno: They took his breath away.
Carrie Ann: This is one of her top three favorite dances of all time.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Nelly
Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Samba
Sammi: He has so much joy when he dances. While he always seemed intense in practice, he really lets go and has a blast when performing. Tonight is no exception. He proved how much effort he put into everything and definitely is the most improved dancer of the bunch.
Bruno: He should be proud of how far he has come.
Carrie Ann: She loved his journey and the joy he has when dancing.
Derek: He can see why so many people are rooting for him.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Nev Schulman
Claim to Fame: Catfish star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Paso Doble
Sammi: That was incredible. MY jaw was on the floor from start to finish. It was perfection then and even better this time around, if that is even possible.
Carrie Ann: It was perfection!
Derek: It was fantastic.
Bruno: He killed it!
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Justina Machado
Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Samba
Sammi: She was on fire! Between her personality, the lip syncing, the improvement in the dancing…it was a great way to end round one.
Derek: He loved the singing and her charisma.
Bruno: She was almost too hot to trot.
Carrie Ann: She knows how to bring it.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
After a montage of the season’s highlights, Derek performs his own solo dance that pays montage to some of his favorite dancers.
FREESTYLE ROUND!
Celebrity: Nelly
Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Freestyle
Sammi: That made me feel like I was in the CLUB. There were lifts, hotness, hip hop swagger and just so much of Nelly’s personality. I absolutely loved it!
Bruno: It was so Nelly.
Carrie Ann: It had a little bit of everything and became magical.
Derek: They were strong throughout the whole thing.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Freestyle
Sammi: I love this Marilyn Monroe theme. She looks like she is having a blast and I cannot help but smile watching her. It is also such a different freestyle than we have seen in the past, but for them, it somehow works.
Carrie Ann: She met her expectations for her favorite movie and dance number.
Derek: Congrats on a job well done.
Bruno: It was so jam packed with content and a DWTS showcase.
Scores: PERFECT SCORES
Celebrity: Nev Schulman
Claim to Fame: Catfish star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Freestyle
Sammi: I am not sure how I feel about them taking on such a classic dance. However, the remix of it really gives it something different, which I enjoy. It is almost like a remix of Singing in the Rain.
Derek: They bring out the best in each other.
Bruno: They aimed high and succeeded.
Carrie Ann: Their partnership is magical.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Justina Machado
Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Freestyle
Sammi: There were a lot of special effects on that dance. I like how it showed off her strengths and personality equally. It was a huge ball of fun and full of life.
Bruno: It was a tonic for the soul.
Carrie Ann: It was a celebration!
Derek: It was a great way to end the season.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
After Nelly puts on an incredible performance with everyone getting down, we get some shoutouts from the finalists’ friends and family.
Now, the moment we have all been waiting for……
Fourth place: Justina and Sasha
Third place: Nelly and Daniella
Second place: Nev and Jenna
WINNER: KAITLYN AND ARTEM!
Congratulations to everyone and see you next year.