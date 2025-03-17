Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/2/2020: Double Elimination

Tonight is a double dance night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Due to Jeannie Mai having to withdraw due to emergency surgery, there will no longer be a double elimination, but instead a single elimination.

In other news, congratulations to pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam on the birth of their baby girl.

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Jive

Song: Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Sammi: She looks like she is having the time of her life out there. She also has even more determination than I have ever seen from her…I think last week’s comments from Carrie Ann really lit a fire under her, because that was a massive improvement in technique and personality.

Derek: She always has a lot of content in her dances, but more attack!

Bruno: She has what it takes, but wants more!

Carrie Ann: She came back with grace and energy, but there was a lift.

Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish host

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Stuck With U by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

Sammi: It was a sweet, beautiful dance. The content was all there and he proves once again why he is a contender. He did stumble at one point, but overall, it was a good, solid performance.

Bruno: He has charm, charisma and musicality.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful despite the stumbles.

Derek: It was a dance filled with clarity and beauty.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Time At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Samba

Song: Magalenha by Sergio Mendes

Sammi: It was full of fun and energy, as well as incredible technique. She is by far one of the best It dancers on the show and made me smile from start to finish. I love her personality and think she would be great to go out and get mojitos with at some point.

Carrie Ann: There is a stumble, but she loves how the dance makes her feel.

Derek: Great rolls, but watch the feet.

Bruno: She is a tangerine dream.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Rumba

Song: Nobody Knows by Tony Rich Project

Sammi: I am crying so hard, especially since this is dedicated to his sister who died from leukemia in 2005. The love he has for her is something so special and so tender that it can inspire anyone. The dance is just as beautiful and moving that I kept crying from start to finish.

Derek: Thank you for sharing that story.

Bruno: Work on the hips, but he loved the story.

Carrie Ann: She gives him places to improve, but he danced from the heart.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Happy birthday, Nelly!

Celebrity: Chrishell Stause

Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: (missed what it was?)

Sammi: It is so sexy and shows off their hot chemistry. I definitely can see how much she has improved from day one. I am not sure the bed was necessary, but overall, it was a solid dance.

Carrie Ann: It was sexy, graceful and elegant. Watch the hold, though.

Derek: Work on the transition, but it was great.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Salsa

Song:

Sammi: That was so adorable. She is adding more attack to her routines and really seems to be putting more effort in every week. I just adore these two together.

Carrie Ann: She gives her places to improve, but overall, she liked it.

Derek: There were a bit too many lifts, but she is improving.

Bruno: She did well, but was a bit wobbly.

Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Wonder by Shawn Mendes

Sammi: That was so dreamy and beautiful, but with a bit of Johnny style. He really knows how to work the stage and is finally feeling more comfortable with a partner. I loved it from start to finish.

Derek: Work on the rise and fall, but the arms and frame were beautiful.

Bruno: He loves the sweeping movements.

Carrie Ann: It was intentional with great artistry.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

We then hear about Jeannie’s illness, which caused her to get emergency surgery. However, she had to withdraw from the competition. Brandon sends his well wishes and we see a montage of their time on the show together. Get well soon, Jeannie.

Celebrity: AJ McLean

Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Rumba

Song: Way Down We Go by KALEO

Sammi: His story of addiction was completely heartbreaking, but if he can help save one person, it will be worth him telling it. The rumba was beautiful and powerful from start to finish.

Bruno: He was captivated by the entire thing.

Carrie Ann: There was not a lot of content, but it was powerful. He just needs to let it all out.

Derek: He is going to do great things and this was for him.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Cha cha cha relay! This one consists of Nev and Jenna, Chrishell and Gleb and Nelly and Daniella. They all have their different styles to the dance, but all do a wonderful job.

Carrie Ann compliments their improvement and hard work.

Bonus points:

Nev and Jenna: 3

Chrishell and Gleb: 2

Nelly and Daniella: 2

Viennese waltz relay! Since Jeannie had to withdraw, it will only be Johnny and Britt and Justina and Sasha. Both couples do a beautiful job, addiing their own special flair.

Derek thinks they both did well, but that Johnny did phenomenal.

Bonus points:

Justina and Sasha: 2 points

Johnny and Britt: 3 points

Samba relay! AJ and Cheryl, Kaitlyn and Artem and Skai and Alan are in this one. All three of them add their own flavor to the dance, showing off their own improvement.

Bruno loves how much better they all did this time around.

Bonus points:

AJ and Cheryl: 3

Kaitlyn and Artem: 3

Skai and Alan: 2

RESULTS! Nelly and Daniella, Justina and Sasha, AJ and Cheryl, Kaitlyn and Artem, Johnny and Britt and Nev and Jenna are all safe. Chrishell and Gleb and Skai and Alan are in the bottom two.

Carrie Ann saves Skai and Alan.

Bruno saves Skai and Alan.

Chrishell and Gleb are eliminated.

More next week. Stay tuned.