Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/2/2020: Double Elimination
Tonight is a double dance night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Due to Jeannie Mai having to withdraw due to emergency surgery, there will no longer be a double elimination, but instead a single elimination.
In other news, congratulations to pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam on the birth of their baby girl.
Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Jive
Song: Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen
Sammi: She looks like she is having the time of her life out there. She also has even more determination than I have ever seen from her…I think last week’s comments from Carrie Ann really lit a fire under her, because that was a massive improvement in technique and personality.
Derek: She always has a lot of content in her dances, but more attack!
Bruno: She has what it takes, but wants more!
Carrie Ann: She came back with grace and energy, but there was a lift.
Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30
Celebrity: Nev Schulman
Claim to Fame: Catfish host
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Viennese waltz
Song: Stuck With U by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande
Sammi: It was a sweet, beautiful dance. The content was all there and he proves once again why he is a contender. He did stumble at one point, but overall, it was a good, solid performance.
Bruno: He has charm, charisma and musicality.
Carrie Ann: It was beautiful despite the stumbles.
Derek: It was a dance filled with clarity and beauty.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Justina Machado
Claim to Fame: One Time At A Time star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Samba
Song: Magalenha by Sergio Mendes
Sammi: It was full of fun and energy, as well as incredible technique. She is by far one of the best It dancers on the show and made me smile from start to finish. I love her personality and think she would be great to go out and get mojitos with at some point.
Carrie Ann: There is a stumble, but she loves how the dance makes her feel.
Derek: Great rolls, but watch the feet.
Bruno: She is a tangerine dream.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
Celebrity: Nelly
Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Rumba
Song: Nobody Knows by Tony Rich Project
Sammi: I am crying so hard, especially since this is dedicated to his sister who died from leukemia in 2005. The love he has for her is something so special and so tender that it can inspire anyone. The dance is just as beautiful and moving that I kept crying from start to finish.
Derek: Thank you for sharing that story.
Bruno: Work on the hips, but he loved the story.
Carrie Ann: She gives him places to improve, but he danced from the heart.
Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30
Happy birthday, Nelly!
Celebrity: Chrishell Stause
Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Viennese waltz
Song: (missed what it was?)
Sammi: It is so sexy and shows off their hot chemistry. I definitely can see how much she has improved from day one. I am not sure the bed was necessary, but overall, it was a solid dance.
Carrie Ann: It was sexy, graceful and elegant. Watch the hold, though.
Derek: Work on the transition, but it was great.
Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30
Celebrity: Skai Jackson
Claim to Fame: Disney star
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Salsa
Song:
Sammi: That was so adorable. She is adding more attack to her routines and really seems to be putting more effort in every week. I just adore these two together.
Carrie Ann: She gives her places to improve, but overall, she liked it.
Derek: There were a bit too many lifts, but she is improving.
Bruno: She did well, but was a bit wobbly.
Scores: 8-9-8=25 out of 30
Celebrity: Johnny Weir
Claim to Fame: Olympic skater
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Wonder by Shawn Mendes
Sammi: That was so dreamy and beautiful, but with a bit of Johnny style. He really knows how to work the stage and is finally feeling more comfortable with a partner. I loved it from start to finish.
Derek: Work on the rise and fall, but the arms and frame were beautiful.
Bruno: He loves the sweeping movements.
Carrie Ann: It was intentional with great artistry.
Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30
We then hear about Jeannie’s illness, which caused her to get emergency surgery. However, she had to withdraw from the competition. Brandon sends his well wishes and we see a montage of their time on the show together. Get well soon, Jeannie.
Celebrity: AJ McLean
Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Rumba
Song: Way Down We Go by KALEO
Sammi: His story of addiction was completely heartbreaking, but if he can help save one person, it will be worth him telling it. The rumba was beautiful and powerful from start to finish.
Bruno: He was captivated by the entire thing.
Carrie Ann: There was not a lot of content, but it was powerful. He just needs to let it all out.
Derek: He is going to do great things and this was for him.
Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30
Cha cha cha relay! This one consists of Nev and Jenna, Chrishell and Gleb and Nelly and Daniella. They all have their different styles to the dance, but all do a wonderful job.
Carrie Ann compliments their improvement and hard work.
Bonus points:
Nev and Jenna: 3
Chrishell and Gleb: 2
Nelly and Daniella: 2
Viennese waltz relay! Since Jeannie had to withdraw, it will only be Johnny and Britt and Justina and Sasha. Both couples do a beautiful job, addiing their own special flair.
Derek thinks they both did well, but that Johnny did phenomenal.
Bonus points:
Justina and Sasha: 2 points
Johnny and Britt: 3 points
Samba relay! AJ and Cheryl, Kaitlyn and Artem and Skai and Alan are in this one. All three of them add their own flavor to the dance, showing off their own improvement.
Bruno loves how much better they all did this time around.
Bonus points:
AJ and Cheryl: 3
Kaitlyn and Artem: 3
Skai and Alan: 2
RESULTS! Nelly and Daniella, Justina and Sasha, AJ and Cheryl, Kaitlyn and Artem, Johnny and Britt and Nev and Jenna are all safe. Chrishell and Gleb and Skai and Alan are in the bottom two.
Carrie Ann saves Skai and Alan.
Bruno saves Skai and Alan.
Chrishell and Gleb are eliminated.
More next week. Stay tuned.