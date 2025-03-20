Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/16/2020: The Semi Finals

Tonight is the Dancing With The Stars semifinals on ABC. Our final six pairs will perform twice and face a double elimination at the end of the night. Tyra Banks hosts, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

The show opens with a call center spoof where the final six ask for votes. As someone who worked in a call center for years, it made me laugh and wish this were something I were asking about at work.

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bernsten

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: Bruno is there to advice them on this dance, since it was chosen as their redemption performance. Their dance is much better this time around and it is obvious that she is putting in even more effort this time. Her footwork and technique has improved, as well as her spirit.

Bruno: 24 karat foot action and better legwork.

Carrie Ann: She is on point and crisp.

Derek: It was phenomenal.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango

Sammi: Derek is their coach to help improve their dance.I am not sure about this song, but the dance definitely improved. There is less hoppiness and more drama, making it hotter, sexier and with more chemistry. The technique and frame is also better than most tangos this season.

Derek: He loved it!

Bruno: This is what he was waiting for.

Carrie Ann: She is in fire!

Scores: 9-10-9=28 out of 30

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: Carrie Ann is there via video to help them improve their dance. To say they improved is an understatement. He added to much more power, drama and technique to the dance that it made me smile from start to finish.

Carrie Ann: She is proud of his improvement, despite a mishap.

Derek: It was filled with power and finesse.

Bruno: He loved it as well.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karaguch

Dance: Paso doble

Sammi: Bruno is helping them with their dance. We also get a shirtless Nelly for the dance. He definitely took Bruno’s advice to refine everything. The dance is cleaner and more crisp this time around with a lot more fire. I cannot wait to see what he does next!

Bruno: He looks good and can tell how much work went into it.

Carrie Ann: He had power, presence and realness in the dance.

Derek: He loved the focus and improvement in the dance.

Scores: 9-8-9=26 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: Derek is coaching them for this dance. It was a beautiful dance that was part teen rom com and part professional competition. It was flawless and beautiful from start to finish.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Bruno: They never lost it and he loved it.

Carrie Ann: He became a true ballroom artist.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Paso doble

Sammi: Carrie Ann is their coach for this dance. They just redefined redemption with this dance by making it a near perfect performance. That passion and chemistry was amazing and showed that she is in it to win it.

Carrie Ann: It was a job well done and she loves their redemption.

Derek: It was awesome.

Bruno: It was a 100% authentic paso doble.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Round 2:

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Contemporary

Sammi: First, she looks beautiful in red. Second, that dance was nothing short of beautiful and magical. I was in awe throughout the entire thing, smiling and tearing up with every movement.

Derek: He loves watching them dance and how the dance comes from within.

Bruno: He loved it.

Carrie Ann: They made magic happen.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese waltz

Sammi: She literally blossomed into a woman with this dance. It was beautiful, classy and dreamy, with nice lines and rise and falls. WOW.

Bruno: She never lost the flow.

Carrie Ann: She has grace, elegance and determination.

Derek: It was beautiful and elegant and he was able to connect with it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Jazz

Sammi: This jazz reminds me more of a contemporary, but I adore it. There is so much incredible power in the dance that my jaw is on the floor throughout the entire dance.

Carrie Ann: He keeps soaring.

Derek: He loves their partnership and connection.

Bruno: It was completely him.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Contemporary

Sammi: That was perfection. There is nothing else to say. Pure perfection.

Derek: He forgot to judge because he was so into watching the dance.

Bruno: He was totally engrossed in the dance.

Carrie Ann: He took on the challenge and won.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Jive

Sammi: He may have been frustrating in rehearsals, but he nailed it where it counted. He looks like he is having a ball out there and seems to be getting every move. I think he really wants to please Daniella and it shows in how he looks at her during the performance.

Bruno: He nailed it!!

Carrie Ann: It was his breakthrough!

Derek: He loved it as well!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Contemporary

Sammi: That was the perfect way to end the night and for Kaitlyn to honor her friend. It was almost as if they were two angels dancing together. Lovely.

Carrie Ann: She thinks her friend is smiling down on her.

Derek: Thank you for sharing this.

Bruno: It was powerful and beautiful.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Results: Nelly and Daniella, Nev and Jenna and Artem are SAFE. Justina and Sasha, Johnny and Britt and Skai and Alan are in the bottom three.

Johnny and Britt are eliminated. The judges will save either Justina and Sasha or Skai and Alan.

Derek chooses to save Justina and Sasha.

Carrie Ann chooses to save Justina and Sasha.

Skai and Alan are eliminated.

Finale next week, stay tuned!