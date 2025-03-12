Dancing With The Stars 29 Recap for 10/12/2020: Eighties Night

It is EIGHTIES WEEK on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Everyone is dressed in their legwarmers and neon, complete with scrunchies and side ponytails for a night of fun and dancing.

After a workout video spoof, we get down to business. Tyra Banks hosts, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.

Celebrity: Justina Machado

Claim to Fame: One Day At A Time star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jazz

Song: Maniac by Michael Sambello

Sammi: What a way to begin the night! I loved all the Flashdance references and she looked like she was having the time of her life out there. More importantly, it is obvious she is improving and really taking this seriously when it comes to technique.

Derek: He loved it and thinks she is bringing it.

Bruno: It was so deliciously eighties.

Carrie Ann: She was incredible and rocked it.

Scores: 8-8–8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Jesse Metcalfe

Claim to Fame: TV and movie actor

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Tango

Song: Everybody Wants to Rule The World by Tears for Fears

Sammi: This song always makes me think of the Psych episode where Declan had Curt Smith perform for him and Jules. It is NOT what I would have chosen for a tango, but Sharna did what she could with the choreography. The chemistry was hot, his moves are improving, but it still felt….off?

Bruno: He started well, but lost the timing.

Carrie Ann: He is connecting to the music, now he needs to connect with Sharna.

Derek: He is improving and commends him for trying.

Scores: 7-6-6=19 out of 30

Celebrity: Chrishell Stause

Claim to Fame: Soap and Selling Sunset star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: The Right Stuff by NKOTB

Sammi: I am literally living my childhood now. I LOVE NKOTB! While this isn’t exactly a strong dance for them, nothing in the world can beat that spirit and the smile on Chrishell’s face. It is so incredible and fun to see her enjoy herself.

Carrie Ann: IT was the right stuff for the eighties, but not the cha cha cha.

Derek: He liked the side step, but work on the feet.

Bruno: She needs to work on the placement, but he liked the dirty dancing.

Scores: 6-6-7=19 out of 30

AHHHH!!! NKOTB gave her a shout out!

Celebrity: Jeannie Mai

Claim to Fame: The Talk and Holey Moley host

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Jazz

Song: Like a Virgin by Madonna

Sammi: Those costumes are incredible and her smile is contagious. I am not used to seeing jazz, but this is so much fun. That lift at the end was just….WOW. That was easily my favorite dance of the night so far.

Derek: He loves her confidence. It was simple and clean.

Bruno: It was a good tribute to the Material Girl.

Carrie Ann: She is the most excited performer and it shows.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Monica Aldama

Claim to Fame: Cheer coach

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Tango

Song: Tainted Love by Soft Cell

Sammi: This is her best dance of the season. She brought out the moves, the lines, the attitude…everything! She just proved she has no business being in the bottom two.

Bruno: The lines and shapes were fantastic, but watch the holding.

Carrie Ann: She brought out the guns and the legs.

Derek: The bottom two scare gave her the motivation to do well tonight.

Scores: 9-9-8=26 out of 30

Celebrity: AJ McLean

Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Waltz

Song: Open Arms by Journey

Sammi: Wow, that was so beautiful. I am not sure about the homecoming theme, but the technique was amazing.

Carrie Ann: It was beautiful.

Derek: He can tell he is trying and he did a great job.

Bruno: He needs to be more regal, but he enjoyed it.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Skai Jackson

Claim to Fame: Disney star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jazz

Song: Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News

Sammi: Can she BE any more adorable? Seriously, I always smile so big when she dances. Tonight was no exception. She really nailed the moves and the Back to the Future touches made it that much better.

Derek: He gives her places to work on, but loved it.

Bruno: Well done, but work on the core.

Carrie Ann: Expand the movements, but well done.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Vernon Davis

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Tango

Song: Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi

Sammi: It began with so much power, but the footwork got messed up and it all got messed up from there. I feel so bad for them.

Bruno: It started so well, but went downhill.

Carrie Ann: Do bigger when not in hold.

Derek: He gives him places to improve, but overall enjoyed it.

Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30

Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/ette star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Tango

Song: I Think We’re Alone Now by Tiffany

Sammi: It looked more like a freestyle than a tango, but it was wonderful. That choreography and moves were amazing. I definitely felt like I was transported to the eighties with the dance.

Carrie Ann: So well and so unexpected.

Derek: He loved the musicality.

Bruno: It was an eighties blockbuester.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Nelly

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Samba

Song: Rhythm of the Night by DeBarge

Sammi: I am just in love with him. Not only does he listen to the critique to improve, but he puts his all into everything. I also love his smile and spirit every time he takes the floor. It is like he is transported into another world that makes him so happy. This was probably his best dance.

Derek: That was his best dance.

Bruno: It was a proper samba.

Carrie Ann: It was yummy.

Scores: 8-8-8=24 out of 30

Celebrity: Johnny Weir

Claim to Fame: Olympic ice skater

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler

Sammi: This is his best dance ever. I love how Britt had him do it on ice first to compare it do his usual routines. That was a very smart idea. This is so gorgeous and darn near perfect. WOW.

Bruno: He gives him some pointers on where to improve, but it was beautiful.

Carrie Ann: Take a bow! They crushed it!

Derek: It was perfect.

Scores: 10-10-9=29 out of 30

Celebrity: Nev Schulman

Claim to Fame: Catfish host

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Take on Me by A-ha

Sammi: I never knew he had ADHD. His story about learning dance as a kid was very inspirational. This dance in particular is so fun. He reminds me of Jerry O’Connell here for some reason. It is a wonderful way to end the night!

Carrie Ann: He was a bit off balance.

Derek: He relates to his ADHD and thanks his mom for helping him. Great job tonight.

Bruno: IT was exuberant.

Scores: 8-9-9=26 out of 30

RESULTS! Monica and Val, Nelly and Daniella, Jeannie and Brandon, Johnny and Britt, Justina and Sasha, AJ and Cheryl, Nev and Jenna, Skai and Alan, Kaitlyn and Artem and Chrishell and Gleb are safe.

Jesse and Sharna and Vernon and Peta are in the bottom two.

Bruno decides to save Vernon and Peta.

Carrie Ann decides to save Vernon and Peta.

Jesse and Sharna are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!

