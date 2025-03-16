Celebrity Spotlight: VANDERWOLF
Music Interviews

Celebrity Spotlight: VANDERWOLF

Sammi Turano

Celebrity Spotlight: VANDERWOLF

-Tell me a bit about how your career began?
My career began as a itty bitty baby crawling from my mama’s womb. I wandered out to the California sunlight, and sang me a grateful tune.  Got a guitar, and got me a band and headed out on the road, singing songs and telling stories to lighten my heavy load.
-Who inspires you as an artist?
Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Chris Murphy,  AOC, Sen. Jasmine Crockett, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and many of the governors pushing against the tyranny of the self-described King of America and his evil henchman. So many others in positions of leadership have rolled over- or play dead. My little world of creating songs is dwarfed by the courage, resilience and creativity of those who stand opposed to the greatest theft of American public wealth the world has ever seen.
-Tell me about working on your new singles project?
Basically we had a large array of unfinished tracks of songs all in varying states and it was like doing an archeological dig. SO we started digging, and digging, pulling artifacts and gems from the dirt. Dusting them off. But then also finding new ways of building upon these gems and artifacts. So some songs were in a very completed form such as As The Sun, and Twice in a Lifetime. While others Landlady and Path of Love required much in terms of a rethink, re-arrangement and remix. All tracks except As the Sun and a Time to Die were remixed and remastered. A great song is a great song. It doesnt matter what decade you might hear it in. I’ve never written to suit any trend. I embrace the anachronistic. So in my mind anyway, these songs are as contemporary now as they were then. And so are my shoes.
-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?
Jenny Holzer, Karen O., Ruth Underwood, Cate Le Bon, Laetitia Sadlier, Carol Kaye, Jessica Pratt, Laurie Anderson, Carol King, Fiona Apple, Anna Calvi, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Warpaint, Adrienne Lenker, Brittany Howard, Cat Power, Courtney Barnett, Joana Newsome, Esperanza Spalding, Lana Del Rey, Lina Würtmueller.
-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself? 
I can dance. I do the boogaloo, the funky chicken, the mashed potato, I do the watusi,  I can do the twist.
-What are you watching on TV these days?
Nothing. TV is a guaranteed crush on one’s creativity. I have made an  exception for Season 2 of  Severance but 4 episodes in, I am losing faith. It might turn out to be  the worst episode of Scooby-Doo ever.
-Anything else you want to tell America? – 

Yes. We can no longer discuss or even understand our current geopolitical and domestic predicaments without acknowledging Trump’s historical connection to Russia, the KGB and Putin. It’s increasingly clear to me — and others — Putin is in the Oval Office.

See also  Hollywood Disclosure: Meet Serena DC

Along with all the evidence that came out in the ”quid pro quo” impeachment trial, new allegations about Donald Trump have resurfaced —this time from Alnur Mussayev, the former head of Kazakhstan’s security service and an ex-KGB officer. Mussayev claims that Trump was groomed by Soviet intelligence during a 1987 visit to Moscow. Agents allegedly identified him as an ideal target and even assigned him the codename “Krasnov.”

This echoes earlier claims from Yuri Shvets, another former KGB operative, who has described Trump’s 1987 Moscow trip as a textbook recruitment effort. Shvets suggested that Soviet intelligence flattered Trump, dangled lucrative business deals, and seeded ideas about political power.  And sure enough, upon his return to the U.S., Trump suddenly launched a national media campaign criticizing U.S. foreign policy in ways that seemed to mirror Soviet talking points.

Additionally, there is extensive evidence that Trump businesses were kept afloat with Russian money for decades.

So stop and consider this:  America has lost its decades-long conflict with Russia. We are a vanquished nation. What we are witnessing is Putin dismantling and picking through the spoils of war. Just as the US would have considered ourselves victors if we’d had an American President steering Russian policy from inside the Kremlin, the small cadre of Putin leadership is celebrating their victory over America. America has lost a war to its greatest adversary — but no one has realised it yet.

In 1970, Marshall McLuhan said, “A guerrilla information war with no division between military and civilian participation”—a war waged in cyberspace, not on a defined battlefield. His prediction resonates with anyone trying to make sense of our opaque information environment, or the very status of our national sovereignty.

See also  Five Facts About Multi-talented Star Jessica Vanessa DeLeon
What’s next for you?
 As far as my music goes — I hope to release an acoustic version of CardiB’s song, ”WAP” next year.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Celebrity Spotlight: Shab Celebrity Spotlight: Emma Pierson Celebrity Spotlight: Teddy Wender Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Adam Cola