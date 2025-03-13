Celebrity Spotlight: Emcee Monte

Tell me about “Change Gone Come”

My new EP “Change Gone Come” tells stories of the black experience and current events of 2020. This EP aims to engage the social consciousness of America. While listening to the EP, listeners should be able to feel the connection of the Civil Rights Movement of the 60’s to the Black Lives Matter Movement of today. Even though 2020 has been a rough year, I want listeners to vibe with the message of hope that is in music. This EP is full of Black pride and celebrates my blackness, black art, and black heritage. I think it is my best project to date and I feel like it is a classic. The feedback I have been getting about my new EP has been positive all-around. In short, it’s FIRE!

-Tell me a bit about how your career began.

Hip Hop has been a part of my life since I was young and I have always been into rapping and dancing. In high school I joined an organization called The University of Hip Hop and began to learn about the 5 elements of the Hip Hop culture and I was instantly hooked. That is when I fell in love with Hip Hop. I began rapping in my high school talent shows, I became Vice-President of the Poetry Club and began hosting open mics and performing weekly.

In college I had a break out moment. I formed a rap duo with a partner at EIU and we opened for Ciara. We were in rotation on local college radio stations, our cd was in the local music stores and we were playing gigs at the local clubs. As our senior year was coming to an end, we were offered a record deal by an independent label here in Chicago.

As you can imagine, we were excited to get signed before we had even graduated college. It was a dream come true! Unfortunately, that dream ended quickly because 3 months after we were signed, the label heads dismantled the label citing creative differences. However, I did not let these events keep me down and I learned a valuable lesson. I would no longer rely on others to make my career happen, I would continue to record, perform and release music as an unsigned independent artist and I have been researching, learning and applying what I have learned to be successful in today’s music business.

-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

Honestly, finishing this EP and releasing it gave me a huge sense of pride. I am really proud of this collection of songs and the amount of work I put into every beat, every lyric and every mix. I produced all 5 songs of the EP. But, if I have to pick one moment up to this point in time that makes me the proudest, I pick starting my own publishing company so I can self publish my music. I did a bunch of research on publishing and sync and went for it. It is a huge investment in myself and my music and I am happy I took those steps to own my publishing.