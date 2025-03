Actor Wings Hauser Passes Away at 78

Sad news for Hollywood today. Actor Wings Hauser, known for his roles in Murder, She Wrote, Vice Squad and The Young and the Restless, has died. He was 78 years old.

His family, who posted about his death on social media, say he died of natural causes.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.