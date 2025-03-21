Celebrity Death

George Foreman Passes Away At 76

Sammi Turano

Sad news for the sports world tonight. George Foreman, known as a legendary boxer and Olympian, has died. He was 76 years old.

His family confirmed the news on his official Instagram account.

 

 

No cause of death was announced as of press time.

In addition to boxing, George was known for being an ordained minister and for being the face of the George Foreman Grill.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

