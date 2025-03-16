2025 ACE Eddie Award Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES (Mar. 14, 2025) – American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced today the winners for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The winners were announced at the live ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu received the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Film editors Maysie Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. A full list of winners for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows: BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical): Emilia Pérez – Juliette Welfling BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical): Wicked – Myron Kerstein, ACE BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: The Wild Robot – Mary Blee BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Will & Harper – Monique Zavistovski, ACE BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES Chimp Crazy (102 – Gone Ape)

Evan Wise, ACE

Charles Divak, ACE

Adrienne Gits, ACE

Doug Abel, ACE BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES: Frasier (207 – My Brilliant Sister) – Russell Griffin, ACE BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES: What We Do in the Shadows (603 – Sleep Hypnosis)

Liza Cardinale, ACE

Dane McMaster, ACE BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES: Shogun (110 – A Dream of A Dream)

Maria Gonzales, ACE

Aika Miyake BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL): Road House

Doc Crotzer, ACE BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES: Baby Reindeer (104 – Episode 4)

Peter H. Oliver

Benjamin Gerstein BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES: Welcome to Wrexham (305 – Temporary)

Tim Wilsbach, ACE

Steve Welch, ACE

Michael Brown

Michael Oliver

Tim Roche

Matt Wafaie

Jenny Krochmal

Mohamed el Manasterly BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 – Boeing)

Anthony Miale, ACE BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES: X-Men ’97 (105 – Remember It)

Michelle McMillan About American Cinema Editors American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society that has been championing the art, craft and business of film editing since 1950. Through signature events like EditFest Global, the ACE Eddie Awards and Invisible Art/Visible Artists, the organization celebrates the vital role of editors in storytelling and provides a dynamic global platform to illuminate the craft. ACE is committed to elevating the profile of film editing, fostering a diverse and inclusive community and educating future generations through a variety of active mentorship and scholarship programs. Through its programs, publications (CinemaEditor), podcasts (Editors on Editing, Global Editing Perspectives) and active educational activities, this collective of accomplished film editors is at the forefront of both preserving cinematic history while simultaneously preparing the next generation of film editors in a continuously evolving artistic climate. ###