Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour

Rascal Flatts are going on a break. The iconic country group, who have been together for twenty years, announced on CBS This Morning that they are doing a farewell tour before going on a break this year. See the announcement and excerpts below, courtesy of CBS News.

The Highlights:

Rascal Flatts revealed they are going on a “farewell tour” and then taking a break after 20 years on the road.

– Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus on their farewell tour: “We all still love each-other but we do make music and we’ll probably make some music individually, collectively.”

– Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarucs: “Pop music is today’s country music because the music that we were up on Top 40 radio is almost nonexistent anymore, so what we do now is considered to be more mainstream in the country world than ever before.”