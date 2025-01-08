Queen Latifah to Star in Bounce Special

ATLANTA (Jan. 31, 2020) – Bounce will world premiere an original new one-hour special, Bounce Celebrates Black History, paired with a number of popular movies inspired by contributions of African Americans, in honor of Black History Month this February.

Queen Latifah, Common and Harry Belafonte headline Bounce Celebrates Black History as they present a collection of stories depicting the strength and courage of Black Americans, some never before heard, that made history and our nation a better place. The special covers people and events of historical significance including The Underground Railroad, Black Pharaohs, Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Charles Drew, Madam C.J. Walker, Green Book, Cinque Amistad, James Baldwin, Gordon Parks and a presentation of African-American firsts. Civil Right Icon Ambassador Andrew Young is featured prominently throughout Bounce Celebrates Black History, which premieres Monday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) and will be seen throughout the month.

In addition to the special, Black History-themed films airing on Bounce in February include: Beloved, based on Toni Morrison’s 1987 novel of the same name starring Oprah Winfrey; Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls; Angela Bassett’s multiple-award winning turn as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It; the American war drama Red Tails starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr.; Why Do Fools Falls In Love starring Halle Berry and Vivica A. Fox and The Vernon Johns Story with James Earl Jones in the title role.

Visit BounceTV.com for all dates and times.