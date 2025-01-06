Khloe Kardashian Returns to Investigation Discovery’s Twisted Sisters

Khloe Kardashian returned to Investigation Discovery with a new season of Twisted Sisters. More details below.

Don’t get it twisted: love can be a terrifying thing. And love stories become even more heart-pounding when they turn unexpectedly dangerous. Following the success of the series TWISTED SISTERS, executive producer Khloé Kardashian is back, and in partnership with 44 Blue Productions and Khlomoney Entertainment, she is bringing new twisted tales to Investigation Discovery. But instead of focusing on insidious siblings, this series looks at how love, of any kind, can go horribly wrong. This new six-part series shares tales of families, friends and lovers, and documents how at any moment, a trusted love can turn into a treacherous fate. TWISTED LOVE premieres on February 3rd at 9/8c, only on Investigation Discovery.

“I love the idea of love, but these stories will stun even the most hopeless romantic. I’ve been a long- time ID fan, and I’ve never encountered stories as shocking as these crimes of love and passion,” says Khloé Kardashian, executive producer of the series, along with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch of 44 Blue Productions.

“Khloé is a repeat offender…of the best kind. We are thrilled to expand the TWISTED franchise with Khloé and her team,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “With her ‘killer’ instinct for storytelling combined with these jaw-dropping cases, TWISTED LOVE is set to be our most striking love-gone-wrong show of the year.”

This series chronicles what happens when adoration becomes obsession, taking viewers inside the most macabre crimes committed in the name of love. With stories from across the country, TWISTED LOVE delves into the darker side of affection, but these mysteries aren’t just caustic cases of lover’s spats. Episodes recount various issues of love, like what happens when parents disapprove of a child’s partner? Who gets burned when a workplace romance goes awry? And when a torrid affair ends up lethal, who is truly to blame? Emotions are at the forefront of this series, and each episode takes a different look at what happens when intimacy turns evil. Stories in TWISTED LOVE include:

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle – premieres February 3rd at 9/8c

When Arnold and Tammi Cuyler invite Tammi’s first cousin Chasity into their home to help take care of their children, Tammi starts to suspect her husband and cousin are fooling around behind her back. The Cuyler’s marriage ends in divorce, and one very unexpected person’s life ends in death.

Love and Hot Lead – premieres February 10th at 9/8c

Jennifer Jones is 18 years old when she meets her sister’s girlfriend, Bobbi Jo Smith. The two hook-up behind Jennifer’s sister’s back, and before long, become obsessively inseparable. But when Bobbi Jo’s roommate, 49-year-old Bob Dow, develops feelings for Jennifer, the feelings become deadly.

Love is Relative – premieres February 24th at 9/8c

Gloria Marmolejo did her best to raise her two boys, Manny and David, as a single mother. The deeply religious woman taught them the difference between right and wrong, and how to be responsible young men when they started families of their own. But when Gloria suspects that David, a married father of four, is stepping out with his younger underage stepsister, she does everything she can to keep them separated. This transforms into a deadly mission that leaves the family fractured.

Crippling Desire – premieres March 2nd at 9/8c

Andrew and Ruth Ann Madden have been married for 23 years when Andrew’s health begins failing. The couple must bring in a home healthcare worker, Karen Clowers, to help. Not long after that, rumors begin to spread about the true nature of Andrew and Karen’s relationship – especially when it ends in tragedy.

Hell to Pay – premieres March 9th at 9/8c

When Holly Harvey’s mom goes to prison, Holly goes to stay with her religious grandparents, Carl and Sarah. Around this same time, Holly meets a girl named Sandy Ketchum, and the two fall hopelessly in love with each other. When Holly’s grandmother finds out, she decides to do whatever it takes to keep the girls apart, and the effort ends with a ghastly double murder.

If I Can’t Have You – premieres March 16th at 9/8c

When Kathleen Seely divorces her husband of several decades, she starts a new job and meets several new men. Of these men, there is the jealous one who will become her next husband, and the co-worker who will become her stalker. By the end of it all, two men will be found dead.

TWISTED SISTERS is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Khlomoney Entertainment, executive produced by Khloé Kardashian, and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch and David Hale for 44 Blue, and showrun by Tammy Wood. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

