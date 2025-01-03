ICYMI: New Bachelor Series Announced

The power of love knows no bounds as ABC further expands its hit-making Bachelor franchise with an all-new Bachelor Nation series, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,” set to premiere MONDAY, APRIL 13 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). This new project is announced on the heels of a successful summer run, with “The Bachelorette” ranking as summer’s No. 1 TV series among Adults 18-49, and “Bachelor in Paradise” finishing as Monday‘s No. 2 series of the summer, behind only “The Bachelorette.”

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

About Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television is one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of primetime reality series for both network and cable. A division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, led by Mike Darnell, Warner Horizon’s Unscripted slate includes “The Voice,” “Little Big Shots” with Melissa McCarthy, the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted “Ellen’s Game of Games” and the upcoming “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” for NBC, plus “The Bachelor” franchise, which includes “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and the upcoming touring version “The Bachelor Live on Stage,” as well as digital and podcast extensions of the long-running franchise.

About ABC Entertainment

ABC Entertainment airs compelling programming across all day parts, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” the longest-running medical drama in prime-time television; riveting dramas “The Good Doctor,” “How to Get Away with Murder,” “A Million Little Things” and “Station 19”; the Emmy® Award-winning “Modern Family” and trailblazing comedy favorites “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Bless This Mess,” “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Schooled”; the popular “Summer Fun & Games” programming block, including “Card Sharks,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Holey Moley” and “Press Your Luck”; star-making sensation “American Idol”; reality phenomenon “Shark Tank”; “The Bachelor” franchise; long-running hits “Dancing with the Stars” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”; “General Hospital,” which has aired for more than 55 years on the network; and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; as well as the critically acclaimed hit special ”Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons.’” The network also boasts some of television’s most prestigious awards shows, including “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards” and the “American Music Awards.”