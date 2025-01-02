HIS DARK MATERIALS: SEASON ONE AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL TODAY

Following the critical reception this past fall and throughout the holiday season, His Dark Materials is already being billed as HBO’s next hit original fantasy drama series. Now, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings all eight episodes plus brand new bonus features from the epic series adaptation of Philip Pullman’s award winning fantasy trilogy (The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass) to Digital HD/SD today, January 6, 2020 for $29.99 ($34.99 in Canada) / $22.99 SRP ($26.99 in Canada).

His Dark Materials takes place in a world parallel to our own, where a human’s soul exists outside one’s body in the form of a talking animal called a “daemon” which are ruled by the all-powerful Magisterium that suppresses any knowledge that attempts to challenges its ideas, particularly around the theory that multiple worlds exist. The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a young orphan who was left as a baby at Oxford’s Jordan College by her uncle Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) and desires a life of adventure beyond the confines of her bookish, scholarly surroundings. But when Lyra’s best friend goes missing, her search for her kidnapped friend uncovers a plot involving stolen children and transforms into a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon known as Dust. Over the course of the series, as she journeys through the different worlds – including our own – Lyra encounters extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living and the dead at stake.

In addition to Dafne Keen (Logan, the Refugees) as Lyra and James McAvoy (X-Men, Atonement) as Lord Asriel, the ensemble cast features Golden Globe Winner Ruth Wilson (The Affair) as Mrs. Coulter; Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) as the adventurer Lee Scoresby; Clarke Peters (The Wire, Treme) as The Master of Jordan College; Lewin Lloyd (The Aeronauts) as Lyra’s missing friend Roger Parslow; James Cosmo (Braveheart, Game of Thrones) as Farder Coram and Anne-Marie Duff as Ma Costa, who are part of the boat-dwelling Gyptian community; and Will Keen as Father McPhail and Ariyan Bakare as Lord Boreal, both ministers for the Magisterium.

“We are thrilled to release the hit new original fantasy drama His Dark Materials: Season One on Digital,” said Rosemary Markson, Senior Vice President Marketing, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. “Based on Philip Pullman’s beloved trilogy, the series stays true to the heart of the books for existing fans while bringing to life a masterpiece of imaginative fiction for those new to the story.”

The series is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Joel Collins, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathurst, Ryan Rasmussen, and Julie Gardner; New Line Cinema’s Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood; and BBC One’s Deborah Forte and Ben Irving. Episodes featured in Season One are written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with the first two episodes directed by Oscar®-winner Tom Hooper (HBO’s John Adams). Additional Season One episodes are directed by Dawn Shadforth, Otto Bathurst, Euros Lyn and Jamie Childs.

His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season will also be released on Blu-rayTM and DVD in 2020.

His Dark Materials: Season One includes eight one-hour episodes:

Lyra’s Jordan The Idea of North The Spies Armour The Lost Boy The Daemon-Cages The Fight to the Death Betrayal

SPECIAL FEATURES

Dafne Keen: Bringing Lyra Belacqua to Life

Ruth Wilson: Bringing Mrs. Coulter to Life

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Bringing Lee Scoresby to Life

James McAvoy: Bringing Lord Asriel to Life

Adapting His Dark Materials

The Daemons of His Dark Materials

Dressing His Dark Materials

Building His Dark Materials

DIGITAL

The first season of His Dark Materials is available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Digital Launch: January 6, 2020

Languages: English

Digital HD: $29.99 ($34.99 in Canada)

Digital SD: $22.99 SRP ($26.99 in Canada)

