EPIX Announces New Shows

Premium network EPIX® today revealed a slate of projects in development, setting the stage for a bold lineup of original content through 2020 and beyond. The announcement, from EPIX President Michael Wright, comes on the heels of the network launching a dynamic schedule of original content in 2019, including the premieres of docuseries Elvis Goes There and Punk; and scripted dramas Perpetual Grace, LTD, Pennyworth and Godfather of Harlem.

The slate released today includes:

THE WINTER KING (scripted)

From the acclaimed producing team at Bad Wolf (The Night Of, His Dark Materials) comes this drama series adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy of Arthurian novels, The Warlord Chronicles.

GIBSON STATION (scripted)

From producer/writer/director Edward Burns, this dramedy set in 1984 revolves around three 20-something best friends setting out to pursue their dreams and seek out their place in Ronald Reagan’s America.

A COLUMN OF FIRE (scripted)

Based on the novel by international best-selling author Ken Follett, this Elizabethan-era drama, which debuted at #1 in multiple countries around the world, follows the romance between Ned Willard and Margery Fitzgerald beginning in 1558 and spanning half a century of political intrigue and turmoil. A Column of Fire is written by Lizzie Mickery and produced by Snowed-In Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Snowed-In Productions Ruth Kenley-Letts, and Mickery are Executive Producers.

FALL RIVER (docuseries)

1979 – Fall River, MA – home to the notorious Lizzie Borden, three young women were killed in a series of brutal murders. Police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole. Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced bringing the entire story into question. This documentary series will tell shocking true story of a town caught in the grips of the Satanic Panic, with new witnesses and evidence that shed light on murders that were thought to have been solved. Fall River is produced by Blumhouse Television (The Jinx, No One Saw A Thing, The Loudest Voice) and Pyramid Productions. James Buddy Day (The Lover’s Lane Murders, Manson: The Women, The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell) serves as executive producer and director.

FIASCO (docuseries)

From the creators of Slow Burn comes a new podcast documentary about politics, power, and uncertainty. Host Leon Neyfakh will transport listeners into the day-to-day reality of our country’s most pivotal historical events, bringing to life the forgotten twists and turns of the past while shedding light on the present. Season One of Fiasco will tell the story of the contested 2000 election between Al Gore and George W. Bush, and the extraordinary legal battle that followed in Florida. Fiasco is produced by Neyfakh’s Prologue Projects and Luminary Media, LLC. Neyfakh, Steven Fisher and Andrew Parsons serve as executive producers, along with Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver for Left/Right Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company.

SONGS THAT CHANGED THE WORLD (docuseries)

Directed by Emmy Award winner Thom Zimny and executive produced by acclaimed singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, this four-part doc series looks into those transcendent moments when music was able to do what no other social force could: speak to our minds, hearts and souls and lead us to higher ground…and in so doing transform us…whether we knew we needed to or not. In addition to Zimny and Browne, Armyan Bernstein (for Beacon Pictures) will executive produce.