TV Shows Deputy Sneak Peek for 1/9/2020 By Sammi Turano on Friday, January 3, 2025 Originally posted on January 7, 2020 @ 9:21 pmDeputy will air an all new episode Thursday, January 9th a 9/8c, only on Fox Check out a sneak peek below: https://youtu.be/sTgSH0YwZjY Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: BH90210 Preview! Fox Releases New Preview for The Masked Singer Empire, Star Trailers Released by Fox Masterchef Junior Premiere Sneak Peek See also What To Watch 5/7/19 deputy fox previews video 0 Previous Post Next Post Related Posts TV Shows LEGO Masters Sneak Peek TV Shows Outmatched Sneak Peek TV Shows AfroPoP takes viewers into the life of Amina