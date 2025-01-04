Critics Choice Awards to Serve Vegan Foods

(Los Angeles, CA – January 9, 2020) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that it will serve only plant-based food during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony. Hoping to shine a light on sustainability and the ever-growing climate crisis our world is facing, the CCA will provide delicious plant-based foods for its guests, including hundreds of the world’sbiggest film and television stars.

Everyone in the Barker Hangar will be able to choose from vegetarian tacos and burritos from Baja Fresh® or plant-based burgers from The Counter® served hot and fresh during the show. There will even be vegan desserts from Pinkberry® and Cold Stone Creamery®.

“When planning this year’s awards show, we wanted to be mindful of the impact that our event has on theenvironment,” said Joey Berlin, CEO of the CCA. “Baja Fresh and The Counter were able to step up in a big way to support our decision thanks to theirdiverse menus of tasty food options. Together we are looking forward to providing our incredible honorees, nominees, and guests with delicious, and thoughtful, food during our show.”

Additional support for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards will be provided by FIJI Water and François Borgel.

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

The star-studded gala will once again be hosted by film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs, and broadcast live on The CW Television Network on Sunday, January 12, from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET(delayed PT).

The 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awardsshow will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Follow the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards.

About CCA

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com .





About Kahala Brands

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ and owned by North American restaurant industry power-house MTY Food Group, Kahala Brands is one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual/quick-service restaurant (“QSR”) brands and approximately 3,000 locations operating in roughly 35 countries. Concepts within the Kahala Brands family include: (globally) Cold Stone Creamery®, Baja Fresh®, The Counter®, Planet Smoothie®, Blimpie®, SweetFrog®.Grabbagreen®, along with (U.S. only) Pinkberry®. and (Canada) Thai Express®.