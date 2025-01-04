Celebrity Spotlight: Dorothy Meyers

Dorothy Meyers talks to TVGrapevine about her life and career.

Tell me a bit about how your career began.

I began modeling on the runway in the NY Tristate mid 90’s. Although I loved modeling and “had the look”, my true heart belong to acting. I was glued to TV including sports all my life. I decided to start taking acting classes in 2009 and have been

–Who inspires you as an artist?

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Lynn Whitfield, Regina King, Meryl Streep, Will Smith, Denzel Washington and Brie Larson.

–Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Ron Howard, Ava Duvernay, Regina King, Denzel Washington and Octavia Spencer.

–What was your favorite role?

Playing my dream role a NYPD on Almost Family.

–What’s next for you?

Excited and preparing for my role in the up and coming movie Luminary Icon, The Mc Sha Rock story. Also, speaking into existence booking a PILOT to began my career full time.

–Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

I’m very witty, unintentionally comical.



-What are you watching on TV these days?

Current nothing I work 3 jobs. When I do it’s 911, Almost Family and I love Housewives of Atlanta.

–Anything else you want to tell America?

Yes, never say never. Always have Faith, stay consistent, persistent and watch the magic happen. As my Bff would say keep Pushing.