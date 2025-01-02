Celebrity Babies

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix

By on Thursday, January 2, 2025
Cameron Diaz

Originally posted on January 3, 2020 @ 2:12 pm

Cameron Diaz is a mommy! The Charlies Angels actress and her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, have welcomed a daughter, TVGrapevine has learned. The actress shared the joyous news on her official Instagram page earlier today.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” she posted “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” she concluded.

The couple, who married in 2015, also stated that no other information will be released about the baby, nor will they be sharing pictures with the public. The only other information they shared was that Raddix was ‘really cute.’

 

Congratulations to the Maddens!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Kourtney Kardashian Expecting First Child with Travis BarkerKourtney Kardashian Expecting First Child with Travis Barker Dancing With the Stars Alum Mark Ballas Expecting Baby with Wife BC JeanDancing With the Stars Alum Mark Ballas Expecting Baby with Wife BC Jean Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Number 4Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Number 4 RHONY Alum Eboni K Williams is Pregnant
See also  Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Welcomes First Child
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *