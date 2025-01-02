Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz is a mommy! The Charlies Angels actress and her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, have welcomed a daughter, TVGrapevine has learned. The actress shared the joyous news on her official Instagram page earlier today.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” she posted “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” she concluded.

The couple, who married in 2015, also stated that no other information will be released about the baby, nor will they be sharing pictures with the public. The only other information they shared was that Raddix was ‘really cute.’

Congratulations to the Maddens!