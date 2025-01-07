Bachelor 29 Ladies Announced

Love is on the horizon as 25 remarkable women prepare to open their hearts to Grant Ellis as his journey begins when the 29th season of “The Bachelor” premieres MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC and next day on Hulu.

The 25 women set to vie for Grant’s heart are the following:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

Grant Ellis is a 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey who captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation on season 21 of “The Bachelorette” with his infectious smile and unwavering positivity. Before his emotional exit, fans saw Ellis’ genuine desire to build a future centered on family. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader; but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, he can be found cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.