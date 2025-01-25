25th Critics Choice Awards Winners

Originally posted on January 13, 2020 @ 10:58 am
“ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD” NAMED BEST PICTURE,
TAKES FOUR AWARDS AT 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
“1917” EARNS THREE AWARDS
“FLEABAG” LEADS TELEVISION RECIPIENTS WITH THREE AWARDS
(Los Angeles, CA – January 12, 2020) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards tonight, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Hollywood’s brightest shined at the gala event, which aired on The CW Network and was hosted for the second year by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs.
In the film categories, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” took home four awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt, Best Original Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. “1917” followed closely behind, winning three categories.
Best Actor and Best Actress awards were bestowed upon Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger for “Judy,” respectively, while Best Supporting Actress went to Laura Dern for “Marriage Story.” The Best Director race resulted in a tie between Sam Mendes for “1917” and Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite.”
Among the television categories, “Fleabag” took home the most awards, winning Best Comedy Series, Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Andrew Scott. Alex Borstein was a repeat winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” as was Best Actor in a Comedy Series winner Bill Hader for “Barry.” “Succession” took home two awards including Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong. “Watchmen” was also awarded two trophies, for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jean Smart. Billy Crudup was awarded Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in “The Morning Show.”
Keegan-Michael Key was on hand to deliver a special tribute to Eddie Murphy, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Murphy was feted for his extraordinary career, including most recently his brilliant performance in Best Comedy winner “Dolemite Is My Name.” As previously announced, Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award for portraying strong female characters while promoting women on screen and off, and the award was presented by her co-star from “The Good Place” Ted Danson.
Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most-accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
WINNERS OF THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger – Judy (Roadside)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story (Netflix)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (Neon)
Sam Mendes – 1917 (Universal)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Little Women (Sony)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – 1917 (Universal)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST EDITING
Lee Smith – 1917 (Universal)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us (Universal)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite (Neon)
BEST SONG (TIE)
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (Neon)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Paramount)
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (Warner Bros.)
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST TALK SHOW (TIE)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
