World Premiere Screening of the First Episode of Season 4’s The Expanse Debuted Today at NYCC

Today, Amazon Prime Video presented the world premiere of the first episode of Season 4 of The Expanse at New York Comic Con. Following the screening, the cast and showrunner revealed an all new teaser trailer, giving fans new insights into the highly anticipated season, its first as an Amazon Original series. The fourth season of the Hugo Award-winning series The Expanse will premiere on Friday, December 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9LrZiNOvp_c&feature=youtu.be

Season 4 of The Expanse begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the U.N. to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

The Hugo Award-winning series, based on the hugely popular science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby who executive produce season 4 along with Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse season 4 is produced by Alcon Television Group