The Golden Globes 2020 Nominations Announced

The Golden Globes nominations were announced this morning. There were upsets, surprises and of course a lot of well deserved recognition. Below are all the nominees.

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living With Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Movies

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite

Les Misérables

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Cats)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2)

“Spirit” (The Lion King)

“Stand Up” (Harriet)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Hildur Gudnadottir (Joker)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)

The Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET, only on NBC.