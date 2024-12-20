Psych The Movie 2 Postponed, Changes Networks

Psych-os are going to be lacking delicious flavor and hidden pineapples—at least for now. TVGrapevine has learned that Psych The Movie 2 has not only been postponed until 2020, but it will not air on USA Network as originally planned.

According to TVLine, the movie will now air on a new NBC streaming service called Peacock. The channel is also set to air a Saved By The Bell revival and the recently announced Punky Brewster reboot.

As for the movie, the good news is that it has been given a title and synopsis. The movie is said to be called Lassie Come Home and center around Tim Omundson’s character Carlton Lassiter. The synopsis can be found below:

“Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

The movie will also bring back the original cast, which included James Roday, Duke Hill and Maggie Lawson.