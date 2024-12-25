Psych Recap for A Polarizing Express

Continuing with the Christmas themed TV show episodes based on movies recaps: Psych’s It’s a Wonderful Life themed episode!

Shawn and Gus mess up a case with a man named Czarsky, causing them and Henry to get fired. Everyone is angry, especially Karen and Lassiter.

Henry and Shawn fight, with Henry saying he wonders how life would be had Shawn not returned to Santa Barbara.

Later in, Shawn is in the Psych office and wakes up to it being snowy with a snowman version of Gus inside. Tony Cox shows up as his Superego to take him on a journey of self discovery.

They stop at Henry’s so Shawn can see what life would be like had he not returned home. The house is a mess and Henry is on the couch crying over Maddie getting married. He is also in his underwear and living in filth.

Shawn then visits Gus sitcom style. He is married to a wife who takes advantage of him and a son who reminds him he isn’t his daddy. His wife then talks about the case, confusing Shawn. Tony reminds him that he left the TV on as Shawn realizes that Gus is unappreciated.

Next is a visit to the police station, where Karen is demoted and Lassiter in charge, with McNab following his orders. Shawn thinks his return saved the station until he realized Juliet isn’t there.

Now we are in Miami, where Juliet is a cop TJ Hooker style and dating Dwayne Wade. He watches her fail to catch a criminal with her fellow cops and a scaredy cat partner, who wants to go to Santa Barbara. Jules thinks she will be detective by now if she were there.

Back in present day, Tony tries to make Shawn see he needs to grow up, while his inner child reminds him they promised each other to never grow up. Shawn sends the inner child away, but Tony reminds him that he can be an adult while still having part of his inner child.

Shawn then wakes up and realizes that the cameras were shot from the outside and this can change the case against Czarsky.

He meets up with Gus and apologizes, saying he can’t live without him. They then go to work on the case, first visiting the apartment complex where Shawn thinks the video was shot from, and then the station to apologize to Lassiter and explain that he has a new lead. Lassiter is initially upset, but eventually comes around and agrees to work with the guys. They head back to the apartment complex and find the apartment where the footage was shot from, realizing the person who lives there was shooting Czarsky and not them.

They find a phone with a Miami area code and get a Spanish speaking man, who is confused. Lassiter finds evidence that Juan (the man who lives there) is up to no good. They also realize Czarsky has Miami ties

Juliet is brought in and tells them a woman named Carmen was killed in a restaurant fire that was co-owned by Juan. They decide to investigate, but Gus tells Shawn to rest. Tony returns and says that Henry took the job to protect Shawn and be there for him.

Shawn wakes up and Gus tells him Juan won’t talk. Shawn decides to give it a whirl and talks to Juan himself, learning that Carmen was his fiancée and was killed because of Czarsky. He wants him to pay, which is why he turned in the footage. Shawn tells him that if he kills Czarsky, he will go to jail….and realizes that Juan planted a bomb to kill Czarsky.

There is a mad dash to diffuse the bomb and take Czarsky down. Czarsky taunts Juan and Juliet tells him he will get arrested. However, Czarsky thinks no one will testify.

Shawn says he will testify and says he knows he is threatening his neighbors. Gus then says he will also testify, while Lassiter begs others to do the same. Juan talks about losing Carmen and says he will also testify.

One by one, everyone agrees to testify and Czarsky is arrested. Everyone cheers as Shawn says there was no bomb and the countdown on Juan’s watch was for the True Bloods episode. The bomb squad confirms this as Juan is set free.

Juan, Shawn and Gus drink eggnog together with Juan telling them he is staying there for awhile. As they say goodbye, we learn Gus diffused the bomb.

Gus and Shawn go for dilly bars and we see their inner children as they walk away.

Karen gives the guys their jobs back….after the new year. Henry is also hired back.

Shawn and Karen say Merry Christmas and Shawn goes to see Henry, who is sleeping on the couch. He covers him in a blanket and watches one of Tony’s movies, easing a cookie Henry left for Santa (spitting it out) as the episode comes to a close.