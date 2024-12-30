Live in Front of a Studio Audience Cast Announced

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” adds even more star power to the highly anticipated live sitcom holiday special airing on ABC, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18 (8:00-9:32 p.m. EST). In this one-night-only event, an all-star lineup of talent will tackle the roles first portrayed in the iconic television sitcom “Good Times,” including Viola Davis and Andre Braugher as Florida Evans and James Evans, Jay Pharoah as J.J Evans, Asante Blackk as Michael Evans, Corinne Foxx as Thelma Evans and Tiffany Haddish recreating the role of Willona Woods. Jharrel Jerome is also confirmed to join the star-studded cast. Joining forces for a show-stopping musical performance will be ABC’s Anthony Anderson and the legendary Patti LaBelle. This holiday-inspired live event produced by Sony Pictures Television will recreate installments of Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin’s Emmy® Award-winning series “All in the Family” and groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times,” created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed by Lear.

Previously announced cast members taking on the famed “All in the Family” roles include Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz who are set to reprise their iconic roles as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead, along with Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado whose roles will be announced live.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street and Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux and Jim Burrows will executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct the live show.