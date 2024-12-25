Little Big Lies to be Released on DVD

BURBANK, CA (November 7, 2019) – HBO’s smash-hit Big Little Lies returns for more drama, secrets, and seduction then ever before with the release of Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season on DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on January 7, 2019. Iconic actress Meryl Streep joins the all-star cast in season two, along with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoё Kravitz.Fans can purchase the DVD with all 7 exhilarating episodes from the second season and go behind-the-scenes with an all new featurette titled, “The Lies Revealed: A Conversation with the Cast.” Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season is priced to own on DVD at $29.98 SRP ($34.99 in Canada), and is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers.

Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season will be available on Blu-rayTM courtesy of Warner Archive Collection. The Blu-rayTM release includes all the same content on DVD and is also arriving January 7, 2020. Warner Archive Blu-ray releases are found at wb.com/warnerarchive and your favorite online retailer.

Fall in love with the “Monterey Five” again and again, as you relive the whole series, with the Big Littles Lies Season 1 and 2 twin-pack. The DVD set will also be available on January 7 for the low price of $49.99 SRP ($57.99 in Canada).

In season two, on the surface, everything seems the same in the seaside town of Monterey, CA: mothers continue to dote, husbands support, children are adorable, houses are beautiful. But the night of the school fundraiser changed all that, leaving the community reeling as the “Monterey Five” bond together to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives. Meanwhile, Perry’s grieving mother Mary Louise Wright (Streep) comes to town in search of answers after son’s death.

“With an all-star cast of this caliber, along with the plot twists and reveals in Season 2, you will be glued to the screen on the edge of your seat until the very end of the season,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “Like and ocean wave that comes and goes so quickly– so will these DVDs off the shelves – so get your orders in today!”

Big Little Lies is a critical and awards success, garnering 16 Emmy® nominations and eight wins, including Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Kidman), and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Dern). The series also garnered four Golden Globes®, including acting wins for Kidman and Dern.



DVD BONUS FEATURES

‘The Lies Revealed: A. Conversation with the Cast’ Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern share laughs and mimosas as they look back at Season 2

7 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. What Have They Done? 5. Kill Me 2. Tell- Tale Hearts 6. The Bad Mother 3. The End of The World 7. I Want To Know 4. She Knows

DIGITAL

The second season of Big Little Lies is currently available to own on Digital. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital movies and TV shows are available from various digital retailers including Amazon Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others.

BASICS

Street Date: January 7, 2020

Order Due Date: December 3, 2019

BD and DVD Presented in 16×9 widescreen format

Running Time: Feature: Approx. 420 min

Enhanced Content: Approx. 36 min

DVD

Price: $29.98 SRP ($34.99 in Canada)

2 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1), French

Subtitles – English, French

Big Little Lies: Season 1 & 2 Twin-Pack

Price: $49.99 SRP ($57.99 in Canada)

4 DVD-9s

Audio – English (5.1), French

Subtitles – English, French