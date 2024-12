Fox’s The Masked Singer Butterfly Revealed

Tonight, America discovered the identity of The Butterfly on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Find out which celebrity was behind the mask below.

“THE BUTTERFLY’S” UNMASKING:https://youtu.be/xPbleooLVOo

“THE BUTTERFLY’S” INTERVIEW:https://youtu.be/DjUIUq88ZOI

Tune in next week for more reveals and a special holiday theme.