Previews TV Shows Fox Releases New Preview for The Masked Singer By Sammi Turano on Thursday, December 19, 2024 Originally posted on September 13, 2019 @ 7:27 pmHere is another new sneak peek at the new season of The Masked Singer, which will premiere September 25 on Fox. Ox R F Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: The Masked Singer News and Previews BH90210 Preview! Masterchef Preview 6/12/19 Masterchef Preview: The Top 12 See also DWTS Queen Night Song and Dance Preview fox masked singer previews the masked singer video 0 Previous Post Next Post Related Posts TV Shows 48 Hours Premiere to Include The Hollywood Ripper TV Shows Masterchef London Calling Part Two Sneak Peek TV Shows The Flintstones Coming to MeTV