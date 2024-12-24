EPIX Renews Pennyworth

Warner Horizon Scripted Television, will return for season two. The 10-episode sophomore season will commence production in the UK in January 2020 – filming once again at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden – with an eye towards a 2020 premiere on EPIX.

The one-hour drama series follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father, in 1960s London.

Said Michael Wright, President, EPIX, “Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike. It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on EPIX, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.”

In addition to Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) and Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag), Pennyworth season one stars included Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Dorothy Atkinson (Mr. Turner, Topsy-Turvy), Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street), Polly Walker (Rome, Caprica), with multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith, and Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon(Gotham, CSI series). The series is based characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.