El Secreto de Selena Airing on Telemundo

Telemundo presents El Secreto de Selena (Selena’s Secret), an investigative view into the events that led to Selena Quintanilla’s tragic death, premiering Sunday, August 25 at 10pm/9c. The series is based on the bestselling book of the same name written by María Celeste Arrarás, renowned Telemundo journalist and three-time EMMY® winner, and will provide viewers an in-depth look into the investigation and trial proceedings for the legendary Mexican-American singer’s murder in 1995.

El Secreto de Selena delivers a powerfully intimate and intense examination into the shocking murder of the legendary queen of Tex-Mex music. Selena, portrayed in the series by Maya Zapata, stood on the cusp of becoming a crossover music superstar before being shot and killed at the age of 23 by Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club and personal friend. The series chronicles the lives of Selena and the main players in her world before her tragic death, including Yolanda (Damayanti Quintanar), whose fixation on her idol reaches dangerous proportions; and Maria Celeste Arrarás (Sofia Lama), the ambitious journalist who would play a vital role in the exhaustive investigation of the star’s assassination.

The star-studded cast of El Secreto de Selena also includes renowned actors: Jorge Zárate as Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla; Eduardo Santamarina as Dr. Ricardo Martínez; José Sefami as Douglas Tinker, Yolanda Saldívar’s defense attorney; Moisés Arizmendi as Manny, María Celeste’s partner; and Daniel Elbittar as Chris Pérez, Selena’s husband, among others.

El Secreto de Selena, a production by Buena Vista Original Productions, Moconoco, LatinWE, and BTF Media, is an adaptation of the bestselling book by three-time EMMY® winning Telemundo journalist, María Celeste Arrarás, who debuts as co-executive producer along with Fernando Barbosa, Luis Balaguer, Leonardo Aranguibel and Francisco Cordero.