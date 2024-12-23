CW Reveals Riverdale Trailer for Luke Perry Tribute

The CW revealed the trailer for the season premiere of Riverdale at New York Comic Con earlier today, TVGrapevine has learned. The fourth season premiere is set to air this Wednesday.

The episode will address the death of Fred Andrews, played by Luke Perry. The 90210 alum died earlier this year following a massive stroke.

Several outlets shared the trailer, including Us Weekly. Check our the video below.

