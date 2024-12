Boomerang to Celebrate Scooby Doo 50th Anniversary

Boomerang will make EVERY episode and movie featuring the iconic canine, completely free to stream, throughout the entire weekend.

Starting Friday, Sept. 13, grab your Scooby snacks and watch hundreds of episodes and movies and see how many mysteries you can help the Mystery Inc. gang solve!

