Beat Shazam Holiday Sneak Peek

Seasonal Classics Mix With Music’s Biggest Hit Songs,

As Contestants Race For A Chance to Win the Ultimate Holiday Gift of $1,000,000!

Viewers Can Win Big at Home Again by PlayingAlong on the Shazam App for the Chance to Win $10,000!

https://youtu.be/NBTaKWoElBc

“BEAT SHAZAM” Holiday Episode Info:

Grammy-, Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx returns as host and executive producer for a special holiday episode of BEAT SHAZAM. Actress, model and writer Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx , returns as deejay. Seasonal classics mix with music’s biggest hit songs, as teams of cousins, military DJs and a father/daughter duo compete in the all-new “Santa Jamie” special holiday episode airing Monday, Dec. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET /PT) on FOX. BEAT SHAZAM is a unique and interactive game show in which three teams of two race against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the highest score will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to one million dollars. Viewers also can play along with BEAT SHAZAM’s Webby Award-winning play-at-home game, available exclusively on the Shazam app. During the all-new episode, viewers can compete to win a $10,000 cash prize and will now be able to access select playlists, music videos and more from each episode’s featured artists and genres on Apple Music. Download the app, Shazam the show during the live broadcast or on video on-demand to compete and enter to win. BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment and MGM Television, in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Jeff Apploff, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.